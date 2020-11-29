Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Shamal Pasture in Al Dhaid

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Nov, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Sunday inaugurated the first phase of Al Shamal Pasture in the city of Al Dhaid.

After unveiling the memorial plaque, the Ruler of Sharjah listened to a detailed explanation about the pasture from Khalifa Musabah Al Tunaiji, Chairman of Sharjah Municipalities and Agriculture Affairs Department, SMAAD, who indicated that the pasture is the largest in the Emirate of Sharjah, with an area of (11 square kilometers), with 80 farms have been allocated within them to meet the needs of livestock keepers .

During the inauguration, the Ruler of Sharjah has ordered the expansion of the farm area to approximately 1800 square meters instead of 900 square meters to support the livestock breeders so that they can provide the necessary and appropriate care for their livestock.

H.H. has adopted the visual identity of the Sharjah pastures.

He then toured the completed phase of Al Shamal Pasture Project, identifying the most important plants that were cultivated in the pasture. H.H. also inspected the feed stores, plant laboratories, and samples of the existing farms.

The Ruler of Sharjah has also planted a number of plants in the pasture, highlighting the importance of agriculture and preserving the plant wealth.

The project, in its first phase, consists of an administrative building equipped with a majlis, offices, stores, another building for services and housing for workers, in addition to an integrated veterinary clinic.

The inauguration was attended by Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Chairman of Sharjah Public Works Department, and a number of dignitaries in Al Dhaid.