Sharjah Ruler launches commemorative stamp for Sharjah Mosque

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, launched a commemorative stamp for the Sharjah Mosque to celebrate and commemorate the unique architectural edifice, which embodies the sublime message of islam and reflects the creativity of modern Islamic architecture.

The stamp, launched at the Dr.

Sultan Al Qasimi Centre for Gulf Studies, Dara, on Tuesday, was implemented by Emirates Post.

During the ceremony, the Ruler of Sharjah signed on a number of paintings containing the commemorative stamp for the Sharjah Mosque.

The launch ceremony was attended by Salah bin Butti Al Muhairi, consultant at Sharjah Directorate of Town Planning and Survey; Ali Ibrahim Al Marri, Head of Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre for Gulf Studies, Dara, and several senior officials and representatives of Emirates Post.