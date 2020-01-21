UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Ruler Launches Commemorative Stamp For Sharjah Mosque

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 06:15 PM

Sharjah Ruler launches commemorative stamp for Sharjah Mosque

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, launched a commemorative stamp for the Sharjah Mosque to celebrate and commemorate the unique architectural edifice, which embodies the sublime message of islam and reflects the creativity of modern Islamic architecture.

The stamp, launched at the Dr.

Sultan Al Qasimi Centre for Gulf Studies, Dara, on Tuesday, was implemented by Emirates Post.

During the ceremony, the Ruler of Sharjah signed on a number of paintings containing the commemorative stamp for the Sharjah Mosque.

The launch ceremony was attended by Salah bin Butti Al Muhairi, consultant at Sharjah Directorate of Town Planning and Survey; Ali Ibrahim Al Marri, Head of Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre for Gulf Studies, Dara, and several senior officials and representatives of Emirates Post.

Related Topics

Sharjah Mosque Post

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler instructs to compensate people affected ..

1 minute ago

Masood Khan lauds Malaysia’s principled stand on ..

11 minutes ago

Haris Rauf sits with Hasan Ali for an exclusive ch ..

27 minutes ago

Rana Sana Ullah reveals backdoor contacts with PML ..

35 minutes ago

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chai ..

41 minutes ago

Terrorist killed in search operation in DI Khan

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.