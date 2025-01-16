Sharjah Ruler receives President of Uganda

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, received Yoweri Museveni, President of the Republic of Uganda, on Thursday at Al Badi Palace.

At the beginning of the meeting, H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah welcomed the President of Uganda and his accompanying delegation and exchanged friendly talks on a number of topics related to education, culture, and local community development, in addition to industrial, commercial, and economic fields and the importance of developing them.

The meeting discussed the projects that the Emirate of Sharjah is working on in many African countries in general, and Uganda in particular, which focus on education, culture, and infrastructure development. These projects contribute to the exchange of knowledge and strengthening and consolidating joint relations between the two countries, bringing multiple benefits and advantages to society, improving economic resources, and achieving communication in various educational and community fields.

The Sharjah Ruler listened to a detailed explanation about the progress of Busoga International Polytechnic (BIP) Institute, which was established in Uganda under his patronage and was inaugurated in 2021.

The institute includes a number of specialisations in mechanical, electrical and carpentry engineering to train and qualify male and female students to work as distinguished professionals. The number of graduates from the institute since its inception has reached 254 technicians in various fields.

The Ruler of Sharjah and the President of Uganda reviewed the engineering plans for the Kidepo International Airport project in Uganda, which will be established to develop the local community there.

H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan was briefed on the project's various facilities that provide advanced services to travellers through the airport and commercial movement there.

The planned airport is located in the Kidepo Reserve in Uganda and features a 3.6-kilometre runway and a terminal that can accommodate 2 million passengers annually. The project will contribute to upgrading domestic and international travel services, linking the region to global cities, and other services related to the project such as trade, tourism, employment and training for local professionals.

President Museveni expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Ruler of Sharjah for the warm reception, for his great support for establishing and implementing many development projects, and for his follow-up and interest in training and qualifying students and youth to help local communities, which reflects on people's lives and their advancement.

The meeting was attended by Rashid bin Ahmed Al Sheikh, Chairman of the Emiri Court; Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI); Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Head of the Protocol and Hospitality Department; Abdullah Hassan Obaid Hassan Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Uganda; Zaki Kebede, Ugandan Ambassador to the UAE; Mohammed Ahmed Amin, Director-General of SCCI; and the delegation accompanying the Ugandan President.