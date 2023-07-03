SHARJHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jul, 2023) Dar - Al Qasimi Publications" has recently released the latest historical publication by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. Titled "History of the Nabhani Kings 1154-1622," this book marks His Highness's 82nd publication in a series that encompasses various fields of knowledge, including history, biography, investigation, literature, and theater. Moreover, many of His Highness's works have been translated into 20 languages.

Within this book, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi delves into the history of the Sultanate of Oman and the surrounding region, spanning an impressive five centuries. The narrative sheds light on significant events and intriguing anecdotes, presented in a captivating and engaging historical style.

This publication, "History of the Nabhani Kings," forms part of the comprehensive "Sultan of History" encyclopedia initiated by His Highness, with the book serving as the second installment in this series.

The book serves as a trustworthy historical record, brimming with meticulous accounts of events and intricate details that unfolded between 1154 and 1622 in the Arabian Gulf. His Highness, drawing upon his profound expertise in history, geography, and archaeology, as well as his extensive collection of invaluable manuscripts, employs a wealth of knowledge. Additionally, he relies on his treasured map and document archives.

Distinguished by its insightful first appendix, "Genealogy and Lineage of the Nabhani Kings and Sultans," the book provides a thorough and meticulously researched account of the rulers of the Nabhani dynasty.

The second appendix, "Golden Currency," unveils an exciting discovery made by the Sharjah Antiquities Authority during excavations in Khorfakkan—an ancient gold coin dating back to the reign of Sultan Saif Al-Din Nasrat, the renowned ruler from 1272 to 1290.