Fri 03rd April 2020 | 02:15 AM

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, Cleveland Clinic, Tawam Hospital not dedicated to handling suspected cases of coronavirus: Department of Health - Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Apr, 2020) The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi has advised the public to contact Estijaba (Response) toll-free on 8001717, in case of a suspected COVID-19 infection or to approach one of the testing centres across the emirate.

In an announcement today, the Department said that the Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, Cleveland Clinic in Abu Dhabi, and Tawam Hospital in Al Ain are not dedicated to handling suspected cases of coronavirus. These hospitals will not neither receive suspected cases nor influenza patients.

In collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), Al Rahba Hospital and Al Ain Hospital have been allocated to the isolation and treatment of cases of COVID-19.

In the meantime, the mobile drive-thru testing facility in the Zayed sports City has conducted 2,934 tests since its opening until April 1st, Wednesday, ensuring all measures are in place to safeguard the health and safety of the community. It's open daily from 8.00 am to 8.00 pm every week-day.

DoH's https://www.doh.gov.ae/en/covid-19 can be visited for more information.

