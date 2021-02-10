Sheikha Fatima congratulates UAE’s leadership on Hope Probe’s successful journey to Mars

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2021) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), congratulated the UAE’s leadership, headed by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, for the Hope Probe’s successful journey to the orbit of Mars, making the UAE the fifth country in the world and the first in the Arab world to accomplish this historic achievement.

In her speech on this occasion, she said, "The outstanding success of the Hope Probe was the outcome of the country’s development journey over five decades of empowerment, building and achievements. Today, the Hope Probe has realised our ambition to discover the secrets of Mars, as we approach the country’s golden jubilee."

"I am delighted to see the dream of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan come true and become reality, after the UAE’s success in reaching Mars, due to the support and monitoring of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, as well as their establishment of the national space industries sector and their investment in talented Emirati cadres involved in space, innovation and space research," she added.

"With all the feelings of love, pride and appreciation, I congratulate the Hope Probe team consisting of 200 citizen engineers who have worked with efficiency and determination to commemorate the country’s name in history and reinforce its position as part of the global scientific community," she stressed.

"The effective leadership of Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences and Chair of the UAE Space Agency, has made us proud of the capacities of Emirati women, and she is an honourable example of women working in science and technology," Sheikha Fatima further added.

"The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre and the UAE Space Agency are distinguished examples of ambitious institutions that have adopted innovative approaches. Their efforts led to the launch of the Hope Probe project and its completion, with Emirati capacities, in less than six years," she said in conclusion.