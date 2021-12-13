UrduPoint.com

Sheikha Fatima The Most Influential Figure In Women’s Rights Of All Time: Nahyan Bin Mubarak

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 05:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Dec, 2021) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, congratulated H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), the Mother of the Nation, on being named the most influential figure in women’s rights in 2021 by the Arab Council for Social Responsibility (ACSR).

In his speech on this occasion, Sheikh Nahyan said, "I am proud to extend my most sincere greetings to H.H. Sheikha Fatima who was named the most influential figure in women’s rights in 2021, and in fact, she is the most influential figure in women’s rights of all time and anywhere."

"We, in the UAE, are proud of H.

H. Sheikha Fatima’s giving and pioneering efforts. She is the 'Mother of the Nation' and has achieved major and key successes in all areas of social development, most notably in education, health, charity, volunteering and motherhood and childhood," Sheikh Nahyan said, stressing that women in the UAE, due to the efforts and directives of Sheikha Fatima, are currently contributing to all areas of life and fulfilling their role as mothers. Emirati women can work in any sector they wish to and are accomplishing amazing achievements in all areas of politics, the economy, society and culture, he added.

"I pray to Allah Almighty to protect the 'Mother of the Nation' and continue her significant efforts to empower both men and women and help us perform our duties in fulfilling her wise vision," he said in conclusion.

