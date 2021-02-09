Spanish Foreign Minister visits Spanish School of Abu Dhabi, first in region

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2021) Spanish Minister for Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, Arancha González Laya, has visited the Spanish School of Abu Dhabi - the first Spanish curriculum school in the Gulf region - accompanied by Spanish Ambassador to the UAE, Antonio Álvarez Barthe.

Minister Laya expressed her happiness at visiting the school, which was inaugurated in September 2020 with the support of the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, as an embodiment of the distinguished bilateral relations between the two countries.

She affirmed the strong ties that bond the UAE and Spain in all fields, noting that Abu Dhabi's opening of the school reflects those historical ties.

During the visit, Minister Laya met with the School's Principal Dr. Laurent Bonardi, as well as members of the school's board of directors.

The Spanish Minister toured the premises, visiting the school's educational facilities, laboratories, classrooms, and halls. She also attended online classes, and held Zoom meetings with administrative and teaching staff.