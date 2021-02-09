UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spanish Foreign Minister Visits Spanish School Of Abu Dhabi, First In Region

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 12:30 PM

Spanish Foreign Minister visits Spanish School of Abu Dhabi, first in region

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2021) Spanish Minister for Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, Arancha González Laya, has visited the Spanish School of Abu Dhabi - the first Spanish curriculum school in the Gulf region - accompanied by Spanish Ambassador to the UAE, Antonio Álvarez Barthe.

Minister Laya expressed her happiness at visiting the school, which was inaugurated in September 2020 with the support of the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, as an embodiment of the distinguished bilateral relations between the two countries.

She affirmed the strong ties that bond the UAE and Spain in all fields, noting that Abu Dhabi's opening of the school reflects those historical ties.

During the visit, Minister Laya met with the School's Principal Dr. Laurent Bonardi, as well as members of the school's board of directors.

The Spanish Minister toured the premises, visiting the school's educational facilities, laboratories, classrooms, and halls. She also attended online classes, and held Zoom meetings with administrative and teaching staff.

Related Topics

European Union UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Spain September 2020 All

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $59.58 a barrel M ..

2 minutes ago

Three Dead as Bomb Blasts Rock Central Afghanistan ..

3 minutes ago

Kidnapped Chinese workers freed in Nigeria: police ..

3 minutes ago

Iran starts Covid-19 vaccination campaign: state T ..

3 minutes ago

Four Afghan ministry staff killed in rush-hour amb ..

3 minutes ago

Aussie Rules boss resigns after denying systemic r ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.