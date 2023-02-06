Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates SICFBAP 2023

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated on Monday at Sharjah Safari, the 22nd edition of the Sharjah International Conservation Forum for Biodiversity in the Arabian Peninsula (SICFBAP).

More than 120 experts, researchers and specialists in the world of ecology and biodiversity from different countries of the world are participating in the forum, which is being held from 6th to 9th February.

The opening ceremony began with the national anthem of the UAE and the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, followed by a visual presentation reflected the most significant achievements and results achieved from the previous editions of the SICFBAP in the Arabian Peninsula, in addition to reviewing cooperation with organisations, unions and associations for the Protection of Animals and the efforts that contributed to the preservation of endangered animals.

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah (EPAA), expressed her pride in the 21-year march of the Sharjah International Forum for the Conservation of Biodiversity in the Arabian Peninsula, appreciating the great support of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah , who has a vision in the world of the environment, stressing that the approach he developed contributed to the achievement of many qualitative and scientific achievements among many countries, in addition to the rich and long-standing experience that the Emirate of Sharjah possesses in the field of the environment, which made it always proactive in providing the opportunity for experts to review environmental issues, consultations, discussions and exchange ideas and information to enhance awareness and knowledge about biodiversity issues, and find solutions that would advance international efforts in the environmental field.

The Chairperson of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah confirmed that the Sharjah International Forum for the Conservation of Biodiversity in the Arabian Peninsula has constituted a meeting and interaction station for researchers and specialists in the world of the environment since its first edition, emphasizing the importance of the forum in providing opportunity for meeting experts and specialists from various sectors, which help to know the natural conditions of life in the UAE in particular, and the Arabian Peninsula region in general.

Al Suwaidi indicated that the forum is being held for the first time in Sharjah Safari, which is the leading project in the world providing the largest safari trip in the world outside Africa, and extends over an area of 8 square kilometres, distributed over 12 different environments that represent life, terrain and biodiversity in Africa, and the Sharjah Safari hosts more than 50,000 animals and more than 120 species, and more than 100,000 African and local trees, explaining that the visitor can explore wildlife in Africa in an unprecedented way, noting the success of the efforts in Sharjah Safari in receiving a new young elephant "Samra".

Dr. Helen Sen, an environmental expert at the Royal Zoological Society in Scotland, presented a visual presentation on the forum and its various themes and topics, affirming the great efforts of international organisations in protecting diversity in life.

She also sparked light on global biological diversity and animal genetics, and the goals achieved through workshops, reviewing the topics that will be discussed during the current edition of the forum and its objectives.

The Sharjah International Forum for the Conservation of Biodiversity in the Arabian Peninsula includes sessions, lectures, seminars and discussions on genetics and related aspects of conservation and application in the regional area, and will be enriched by reviewing the opinions of practitioners in this field from different countries of the world.