UrduPoint.com

Supreme Legislation Committee Holds Introductory Meeting On Development Of Dubai Legislative System

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 09:15 PM

Supreme Legislation Committee holds introductory meeting on development of Dubai legislative system

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2021) DUBAI, 2nd October 2021 (WAM) - The General Secretariat of the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai (SLC) held an introductory meeting to discuss its Project 10X aiming to involve the private sector in the devlopment of Dubai’s legislative system and strengthen the strategic partnership between the SLC and the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Dubai Chamber).

The event was attended by representatives of 40 private companies who were acquiainted with the implementation phases of this exciting project.

The first phase of the project targets a select group of private companies, which will submit their observations and proposals in respect of draft legislation that is under consideration by local and Federal governments and that affect the business and investment sectors.

Commenting on the meeting, Ahmad Saeed bin Meshar Al Muhairi, SLC Secretary General said: "This meeting is part of SLC's commitment to enhance the role of private sector in developing Dubai’s legislative system, in line with the vision and guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum,Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, who said that strengthening the partnership with the private sector is a strategic priority and a key factor in achieving development and building a prosperous community.’ Bin Mishar added: "The meeting also served as an ideal platform to establish direct communication with private companies, as well as open new channels for providing opinion on business- and investment-related legislation.

This is a major step in our continuing commitment to establish and stregthen strategic partnerships with all stakeholders in order to develop sustainable and balanced legislation that will further boost the emirate’s development process. We are pleased to collaborate with the Dubai Chamber in ensuring the success of the project, as the private sector is an important contributor to the development of a future-oriented legislative system supporting the goal of transforming Dubai into the world's best city. We look forward to organising similar meetings with other representatives of the private sector as we advance towards the modernisation of legislation designed to further attract investments and diversify the economy, in line with national efforts to shape a progressive future."

Hamad Buamim, President & CEO of Dubai Chamber, said that the 10X project is a crucial initiative that enhances economic competitiveness by ensuring a business-friendly regulatory environment that meets the evolving needs of companies in the emirate. He added that the launch of the project marks the beginning of a new phase of cooperation between the public and private sector, which will accelerate progress and strengthen Dubai’s value proposition among businesses and investors.

The SLC and the Dubai Chamber have always been strategic partners in consolidating efforts to strengthen the legal, institutional, and research cooperation frameworks and in enhancing the legislative system in Dubai and the UAE.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Business UAE Dubai Rashid Progress Chamber October Commerce Event All Industry Best

Recent Stories

Roglic wins Giro dell'Emilia

Roglic wins Giro dell'Emilia

38 minutes ago
 Cargo train derailment incident, driver declared r ..

Cargo train derailment incident, driver declared responsible

38 minutes ago
 'Lot of work' before climate summit, host Britain ..

'Lot of work' before climate summit, host Britain admits

38 minutes ago
 Widow of Assassinated Haitian President to Face Qu ..

Widow of Assassinated Haitian President to Face Questioning Next Week - Reports

38 minutes ago
 Tropical cyclone Shaheen centered in the northwest ..

Tropical cyclone Shaheen centered in the northwest of the Arabian Sea: NCM

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Shaheens for Sri Lanka tour named

Pakistan Shaheens for Sri Lanka tour named

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.