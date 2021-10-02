Supreme Legislation Committee holds introductory meeting on development of Dubai legislative system

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2021) DUBAI, 2nd October 2021 (WAM) - The General Secretariat of the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai (SLC) held an introductory meeting to discuss its Project 10X aiming to involve the private sector in the devlopment of Dubai’s legislative system and strengthen the strategic partnership between the SLC and the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Dubai Chamber).

The event was attended by representatives of 40 private companies who were acquiainted with the implementation phases of this exciting project.

The first phase of the project targets a select group of private companies, which will submit their observations and proposals in respect of draft legislation that is under consideration by local and Federal governments and that affect the business and investment sectors.

Commenting on the meeting, Ahmad Saeed bin Meshar Al Muhairi, SLC Secretary General said: "This meeting is part of SLC's commitment to enhance the role of private sector in developing Dubai’s legislative system, in line with the vision and guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum,Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, who said that strengthening the partnership with the private sector is a strategic priority and a key factor in achieving development and building a prosperous community.’ Bin Mishar added: "The meeting also served as an ideal platform to establish direct communication with private companies, as well as open new channels for providing opinion on business- and investment-related legislation.

This is a major step in our continuing commitment to establish and stregthen strategic partnerships with all stakeholders in order to develop sustainable and balanced legislation that will further boost the emirate’s development process. We are pleased to collaborate with the Dubai Chamber in ensuring the success of the project, as the private sector is an important contributor to the development of a future-oriented legislative system supporting the goal of transforming Dubai into the world's best city. We look forward to organising similar meetings with other representatives of the private sector as we advance towards the modernisation of legislation designed to further attract investments and diversify the economy, in line with national efforts to shape a progressive future."

Hamad Buamim, President & CEO of Dubai Chamber, said that the 10X project is a crucial initiative that enhances economic competitiveness by ensuring a business-friendly regulatory environment that meets the evolving needs of companies in the emirate. He added that the launch of the project marks the beginning of a new phase of cooperation between the public and private sector, which will accelerate progress and strengthen Dubai’s value proposition among businesses and investors.

The SLC and the Dubai Chamber have always been strategic partners in consolidating efforts to strengthen the legal, institutional, and research cooperation frameworks and in enhancing the legislative system in Dubai and the UAE.