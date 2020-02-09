Suqia signs MoU with Dubai Cares to provide water, sanitation, and hygiene facilities in developing countries

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2020) In line with the International Day of education, Suqia, the UAE's Water Aid Foundation, and Dubai Cares, both operating under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, to share knowledge and build capacities to support developing countries facing a water scarcity.

As part of this partnership, Suqia will support the Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene, WASH programme of Dubai Cares in two of Madagascar's largest cities: Antananarivo and Mahajanga. The AED3.8 million (US$1,035,000) programme is set to benefit 14,250 children and 33,750 community members. This intervention also aims to construct and rehabilitate WASH facilities in schools and health centres, and ensure the availability of services across 21 Primary and nine secondary schools. In addition, this programme provides clean water for day-to-day consumption to meet the needs of children in schools and surrounding neighbourhoods.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Tariq Al Gurg, Chief Executive Officer and Member of the board of Directors at Dubai Cares, and Mohammed Al Shamsi, Acting Executive Director-UAE Water Aid Foundation, during a ceremony held at the Dubai Cares office.

"Suqia is guided by the words of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, who once observed, ‘We believe that the more we give to humanity, the more the Almighty blesses our country with prosperity and peace'.

Suqia UAE has contributed to consolidating the late Sheikh Zayed’s approach, as well as the concepts of giving, benevolence and delivering the UAE message of giving to the world," said Al Shamsi.

Al Gurg noted, "Waterborne diseases are the leading cause of death among children under the age of five, while adequate access to WASH facilities can prevent these diseases from spreading. Through this programme, Dubai Cares, along with the UAE Water Aid Foundation, strives not only to improve WASH facilities within schools, but to also raise awareness and educate schoolchildren and communities on how they can improve healthy hygiene behaviour, knowledge and practice."

Suqia continues to provide safe drinking water to communities suffering from water scarcity and pollution, and supervises the "Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award" that encourages leading corporations, research centres, institutions and innovators to compete in finding sustainable and innovative solar-energy solutions to water scarcity.