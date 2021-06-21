Sustainability experts discuss objectives of UAE Circular Economy Policy

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jun, 2021) The Dubai Chamber Sustainability Network Task Force on Waste Management recently organised a webinar that put the spotlight on the UAE’s Circular Economy Policy, highlighting its objectives and the best practices that businesses can adopt for the development of the country’s green economy.

The webinar, titled "Exploring UAE Circular Economy Policy and Role of the Private Sector" in achieving its goals, examined the role of companies in fostering partnerships and collaborations and raising awareness of closed-loop concepts among consumers.

Aisha Saeed Salim Al Souqi, Environmental Researcher, Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, UAE, stated that the efficient use of natural resources to reduce environmental stress, shift to cleaner industrial production strategies, processes, tools and techniques through the use of artificial intelligence and other technologies are the main objectives of the policy.

She highlighted the importance of close cooperation between public-private sector stakeholders to identify opportunities, establish an action plan with targets designed to ensure a smooth transition to the circular economy and set up systems necessary to collect, monitor, analyse, report and use circular economy metrics.

Jamila El Mir, Policy and Strategy Advisor, Sustainable Development, The General Secretariat of the Executive Council of Dubai, spoke about how it is equally important to engage and educate consumers, create accountability and ownership among them towards sustainable and responsible consumption.

She emphasised that consumers have a role to play in promoting responsible and sustainable practices.

Madhu Mohan S, Chief Innovation Officer, Environment Solutions, Dulsco LLC, said the private sector needs to have a proper business plan for the entire lifecycle of a product. He emphasised that the circular economic model is not a burden or a cost, but rather a value creation in a competitive economy. He noted that the government should also focus on creating a level playing field through incentives and schemes for sustainable products for their premium value.

Wael Ismail, Sr. Director Public Policy and Corporate Affairs, PepsiCo, spoke about how constructive government policies, responsible production processes and sustainable products are more crucial than ever before. Businesses that fail to implement such practices may face long-term consequences, he explained and called on multinational companies and local businesses to work together to maximise their efforts and adopt circular economy business models.

Addressing participants, Dr. Kamel Mellahi, Senior Manager, Dubai Chamber Centre for Responsible Business, explained that the transition to the circular economy is a major focus of the Dubai Chamber Sustainability Network. He noted that furthering collaboration between the government, business and all segments of society is key to shifting from a linear mode of production and consumption to a circular economic model that can create long-term economic, social and environmental benefits.