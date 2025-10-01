Open Menu

Technology Innovation Institute Unveils 'Manarat' Control Electronics Platform

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 01, 2025 | 02:00 PM

Technology Innovation Institute unveils 'Manarat' control electronics platform

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2025) The Technology Innovation Institute (TII), the applied research arm of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), has announced a milestone in fast electronics tailored for quantum computing with the launch of Manarat.

This new custom-developed control electronics platform represents a key enabler for building the powerful quantum machines of the future, systems with the potential to reshape industries from healthcare to energy.

Quantum computers are widely regarded as one of the most transformative technologies of the future, expected to solve problems that remain intractable for today’s most advanced supercomputers. But scaling them up requires precise control over the delicate quantum bits – or qubits – that form the heart of these machines.

With Manarat, TII has demonstrated the ability to control 10 qubits with exceptional accuracy, paving the way for large-scale quantum systems to become a reality.

“At the core of this achievement is our ability to control quantum systems with extraordinary precision,” said Dr.

Najwa Aaraj, CEO of TII. “Manarat represents a critical step toward large-scale quantum technologies and reinforces Abu Dhabi’s leadership in the global quantum race.”

Quantum control electronics act as the “nervous system” of a quantum computer, sending the fast signals needed to manipulate fragile quantum states. With Manarat, TII engineered a system capable of synchronizing multiple electronic boards with an accuracy of better than 100 picoseconds (one trillionth of a second), an essential threshold for complex quantum operations.

In addition to performance, it delivers economic advantage; Manarat is at least five times more cost-efficient than commercially available alternatives, enabling faster experimentation and broader access to advanced quantum capabilities.

The announcement marks a foundational moment in TII’s long-term strategy to deliver a full-stack quantum computing platform spanning hardware, control electronics, software, and applications. It also underscores Abu Dhabi’s commitment to establishing sovereign capabilities in critical emerging technologies with global impact.

Related Topics

Technology Abu Dhabi National University From Race Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

TECNO Spark 40C Launched in Pakistan – Big Batte ..

TECNO Spark 40C Launched in Pakistan – Big Battery, Stylish Design, and Everyd ..

31 minutes ago
 Boosting teaching and research: UHS extends facult ..

Boosting teaching and research: UHS extends faculty councils to clinical discipl ..

36 minutes ago
 PCB Chairman Naqvi invites Indian Captain to Colle ..

PCB Chairman Naqvi invites Indian Captain to Collect Asia Cup 2025 trophy

40 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Tuval ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Tuvalu on Independence Day

42 minutes ago
 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns at Paris Fashion Week ..

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns at Paris Fashion Week in Manish Malhotra creation

52 minutes ago
 Saim Ayub tops ICC T20 All-Rounder Rankings, Pandy ..

Saim Ayub tops ICC T20 All-Rounder Rankings, Pandya and Nabi slip

58 minutes ago
Tropical depression expected to form in Arabian Se ..

Tropical depression expected to form in Arabian Sea in 24 hours; no immediate im ..

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Nigeria on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Nigeria on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 CBUAE hosts Annual International Operational Risk ..

CBUAE hosts Annual International Operational Risk Working Group meeting for cent ..

1 hour ago
 M42, Medical Tourism Association, Mastercard to ex ..

M42, Medical Tourism Association, Mastercard to expand UAE’s global patient re ..

1 hour ago
 Khalifa University, Ducab to advance 2D materials ..

Khalifa University, Ducab to advance 2D materials research, industrial applicati ..

2 hours ago
 Arab, German news agencies to discuss media develo ..

Arab, German news agencies to discuss media development at Berlin symposium

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East