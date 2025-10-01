Technology Innovation Institute Unveils 'Manarat' Control Electronics Platform
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2025) The Technology Innovation Institute (TII), the applied research arm of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), has announced a milestone in fast electronics tailored for quantum computing with the launch of Manarat.
This new custom-developed control electronics platform represents a key enabler for building the powerful quantum machines of the future, systems with the potential to reshape industries from healthcare to energy.
Quantum computers are widely regarded as one of the most transformative technologies of the future, expected to solve problems that remain intractable for today’s most advanced supercomputers. But scaling them up requires precise control over the delicate quantum bits – or qubits – that form the heart of these machines.
With Manarat, TII has demonstrated the ability to control 10 qubits with exceptional accuracy, paving the way for large-scale quantum systems to become a reality.
“At the core of this achievement is our ability to control quantum systems with extraordinary precision,” said Dr.
Najwa Aaraj, CEO of TII. “Manarat represents a critical step toward large-scale quantum technologies and reinforces Abu Dhabi’s leadership in the global quantum race.”
Quantum control electronics act as the “nervous system” of a quantum computer, sending the fast signals needed to manipulate fragile quantum states. With Manarat, TII engineered a system capable of synchronizing multiple electronic boards with an accuracy of better than 100 picoseconds (one trillionth of a second), an essential threshold for complex quantum operations.
In addition to performance, it delivers economic advantage; Manarat is at least five times more cost-efficient than commercially available alternatives, enabling faster experimentation and broader access to advanced quantum capabilities.
The announcement marks a foundational moment in TII’s long-term strategy to deliver a full-stack quantum computing platform spanning hardware, control electronics, software, and applications. It also underscores Abu Dhabi’s commitment to establishing sovereign capabilities in critical emerging technologies with global impact.
