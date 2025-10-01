Open Menu

UAE-Malaysia CEPA Enters Into Force

Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2025 | 01:15 PM

UAE-Malaysia CEPA enters into force

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2025) The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the United Arab Emirates and Malaysia has officially come into force, marking a major advancement in trade and investment relations between the two countries.

The landmark agreement, signed in January 2025, will provide a robust framework for increased economic cooperation across various sectors.

The CEPA is projected to more than double bilateral trade, which reached US$5.5 billion in 2024. The two sides have set a target of increasing non-oil trade to US$13.5 billion by 2032.

In the first half of 2025, bilateral trade reached $3.3 billion, representing a 30.9 percent year-on-year increase.

The agreement will further strengthen the economic ties between the UAE and Malaysia by removing or reducing tariffs, enhancing customs procedures, and promoting private sector collaboration.

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, stated, “The ratification of the UAE-Malaysia CEPA is a significant milestone in our economic partnership, paving the way for greater collaboration and innovation.

This agreement will not only enhance trade relations but also unlock new investment avenues in key sectors such as healthcare, artificial intelligence, renewable energy, and logistics."

The CEPA is Malaysia’s first trade agreement with a Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nation, representing an important step in enhancing economic ties with the Arab world.

In addition to streamlining trade procedures and increasing market access for service exports, the agreement also includes a dedicated chapter on the Islamic Economy and aims to enhance sustainable development, technology transfer, and private sector collaboration, further solidifying the economic ties between the two countries.

The CEPA programme is integral to the UAE’s foreign trade strategy, targeting $1 trillion in total trade value by 2031 and aiming to double the size of the economy to surpass $800 billion by the same year.

Since its launch in September 2021, the CEPA programme has successfully concluded agreements with 31 countries, enhancing trade relations and access for UAE businesses to markets that comprise nearly a quarter of the world’s population.

Related Topics

World Technology Exports UAE Same United Arab Emirates Malaysia January September Market Agreement Billion Arab

Recent Stories

KSE-100 index hits record high, crosses 166,000 po ..

KSE-100 index hits record high, crosses 166,000 points

2 minutes ago
 UAE-Malaysia CEPA enters into force

UAE-Malaysia CEPA enters into force

8 minutes ago
 Japanese delegation commends Emirates National Sch ..

Japanese delegation commends Emirates National Schools’ excellence, global lea ..

8 minutes ago
 Wisden names Saim Ayub in Asia Cup 2025 XI despite ..

Wisden names Saim Ayub in Asia Cup 2025 XI despite flop show

10 minutes ago
 China expects tourism boom with National Day holid ..

China expects tourism boom with National Day holiday

23 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Palau on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Palau on Independence Day

23 minutes ago
In presence of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Tahno ..

In presence of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs meeting of ..

38 minutes ago
 vivo V60 Now Available across Pakistan: Crafted fo ..

Vivo V60 Now Available across Pakistan: Crafted for Stunning Wedding Portraits

50 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to host European Arab Medical Congress O ..

Abu Dhabi to host European Arab Medical Congress October 9

53 minutes ago
 SC Capital Partners, CapitaLand Investment launch ..

SC Capital Partners, CapitaLand Investment launch GCC real estate industrial fun ..

1 hour ago
 UAE-Australia CEPA enters into force

UAE-Australia CEPA enters into force

2 hours ago
 AFC reveals nominees for 2025 men’s, women’s t ..

AFC reveals nominees for 2025 men’s, women’s top player awards

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East