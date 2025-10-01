Abu Dhabi To Host European Arab Medical Congress October 9
Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2025 | 12:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2025) Abu Dhabi will host the second edition of the European Arab Medical Congress from 9th to 11th October at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre, in conjunction with World Mental Health Day.
The event will bring together more than 800 specialists from 30 countries, with 60 international speakers and the presentation of 30 accredited research papers.
The congress is jointly organised by the Zayed Authority for People of Determination and the Emirates Scholar Centre for Research and Studies, with the support of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and the Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, under the theme Practical Approaches in Rehabilitation Medicine and Psychology.
The event is also held in partnership with the Emirates Medical Association and the European Medical Association, with the participation of leading academic and research institutions from the region and across the world.
The Steering Committee is finalising preparations for the congress, which will serve as a pioneering scientific platform to showcase the latest practices and international expertise in rehabilitation medicine and psychology, further strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a hub for global medical conferences.
Abdulla Abdulalee Al Humaidan, Director-General of the Zayed Authority for People of Determination and Chair of the Steering Committee, affirmed that hosting this specialised medical event reflects the authority’s strategic commitment to developing an integrated system of rehabilitation and holistic care for People of Determination.
He added that it also strengthens Abu Dhabi’s position as a global centre for innovation in healthcare, in line with the UAE’s vision of building a more inclusive and advanced society.
Dr. Fawaz Habbal, Director-General of the Emirates Scholar Centre for Research and Studies, stated that the event will serve as a scientific beacon that contributes to enhancing the role of research and innovation in advancing mental and physical healthcare systems, while establishing the UAE’s position as a knowledge bridge connecting the Arab world and Europe in the medical field.
The congress agenda includes more than 15 specialised scientific sessions highlighting the latest developments in psychiatry, neuroscience and rehabilitation. Key topics will address cognitive behavioural therapy protocols, innovations in the treatment of depression and anxiety disorders, the use of artificial intelligence and robotics in recovery programmes, as well as tailored treatment models for children, seniors and People of Determination.
The organisers called upon doctors, researchers, specialists and those interested in rehabilitation medicine and psychology to actively participate in the congress, attend its scientific sessions and join the celebration of World Mental Health Day.
Further information on the programme and activities is available on the official congress website at www.euroarabmed.com
