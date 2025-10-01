Open Menu

Kuwait Crude Oil Drops 51 Cents To $70.88 Pb

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 01, 2025 | 12:15 PM

Kuwait crude oil drops 51 cents to $70.88 pb

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2025) Kuwait crude oil dropped 51 cents to US$70.88 per barrel (pb) on Tuesday, down from US$71.39 the previous day, the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said on Wednesday.

Brent futures declined 95 cents to $67.02 pb, while West Texas Intermediate dropped $1.08 to $62.37 pb, according to the Kuwait news Agency (KUNA).

