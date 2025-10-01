Sharjah Ruler Issues Decree To Convene SCC
Sumaira FH Published October 01, 2025 | 02:00 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree calling for Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) to convene for its third regular session of the eleventh legislative term.
The decree stipulates that the Consultative Council of Sharjah will be convened for its third regular session of the eleventh legislative term on Thursday, 17 Rabi’ Al-Thani 1447 AH, corresponding to 9th October 2025.
Recent Stories
Khalifa University, Ducab to advance 2D materials research, industrial applicati ..
Arab, German news agencies to discuss media development at Berlin symposium
UAE leaders congratulate President of Cyprus on Independence Day
10 Militants killed in Quetta operation
Technology Innovation Institute unveils 'Manarat' control electronics platform
Sharjah Ruler issues decree to convene SCC
EU consistently targeted by diverse yet convergent threat groups, ENISA warns
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi signs agreement to pilot innovative surgical platform ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of China on National Day
At least 10 militants killed in Quetta IBO, 2 security personnel injured
KSE-100 index hits record high, crosses 166,000 points
UAE-Malaysia CEPA enters into force
More Stories From Middle East
-
Khalifa University, Ducab to advance 2D materials research, industrial applications8 minutes ago
-
Arab, German news agencies to discuss media development at Berlin symposium8 minutes ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate President of Cyprus on Independence Day9 minutes ago
-
Technology Innovation Institute unveils 'Manarat' control electronics platform23 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Ruler issues decree to convene SCC23 minutes ago
-
EU consistently targeted by diverse yet convergent threat groups, ENISA warns23 minutes ago
-
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi signs agreement to pilot innovative surgical platform 'Polyphonic'24 minutes ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate President of China on National Day38 minutes ago
-
UAE-Malaysia CEPA enters into force1 hour ago
-
Japanese delegation commends Emirates National Schools’ excellence, global leadership1 hour ago
-
China expects tourism boom with National Day holiday1 hour ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate President of Palau on Independence Day1 hour ago