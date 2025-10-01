Sharjah Ruler issues decree to convene SCC

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree calling for Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) to convene for its third regular session of the eleventh legislative term.

The decree stipulates that the Consultative Council of Sharjah will be convened for its third regular session of the eleventh legislative term on Thursday, 17 Rabi’ Al-Thani 1447 AH, corresponding to 9th October 2025.