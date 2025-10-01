Open Menu

Wisden Names Saim Ayub In Asia Cup 2025 XI Despite Flop Show

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 01, 2025 | 01:13 PM

Wisden names Saim Ayub in Asia Cup 2025 XI despite flop show

Opening slots in XI went to India’s Abhishek Sharma and Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka while Saim Ayub was placed at one-down, even though he scored only 37 runs in the entire event at an average of 5.28

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 1st, 2025) Wisden includes Saim Ayub in Asia Cup 2025 Team of the Tournament despite poor batting form

Wisden has named Pakistan’s Saim Ayub in the Asia Cup Team of the Tournament, despite his flop show with the bat.

The opening slots in the XI went to India’s Abhishek Sharma and Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka while Saim Ayub was placed at one-down, even though he scored only 37 runs in the entire event at an average of 5.28.

According to Wisden, this was perhaps the most controversial selection, raising questions over whether a player who failed to score runs but impressed with the ball could be justified in such a team.

Saim was dismissed for a duck four times in seven innings, with 35 of his 37 runs coming against India in the Super Four stage and the final.

However, his bowling performances stood out as he not only restricted scoring rates but also claimed key wickets, including Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, and Tilak Varma.

Wisden described his batting contributions as a “bonus,” while selecting him primarily as the third spinner in the XI.

The Team of the Tournament also featured Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi, along with Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Axar Patel, Dasun Shanaka, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mustafizur Rahman.

