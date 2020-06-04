Thailand reports 17 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jun, 2020) Thailand reported on Thursday 17 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths, taking the total number of infections to 3,101, of which 58 were fatalities.

Reuters quoted a spokesperson for the government's COVID-19 Administration Centre as saying that the new cases were Thai nationals in quarantine who recently returned from the middle East.

There are 2,968 patients who have recovered since the outbreak started.