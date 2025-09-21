Open Menu

UAE Cyber Security Council: 98% Of Attacks Exploit Human Error

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 21, 2025 | 02:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2025) The UAE Cyber Security Council has warned that social engineering, which exploits human weaknesses instead of technical vulnerabilities, is used in nearly 98 percent of cyberattacks.

The warning came in the sixth week of the Council’s Cyber Pulse initiative, a 52-week awareness campaign aimed at raising digital literacy and resilience among individuals and institutions against cyberattacks.

The Council explained that attackers often pose as officials, friends, or trusted organisations to deceive victims into disclosing sensitive data or taking harmful actions. Tactics include offering fake rewards, impersonating credible entities, sending urgent threats, or overloading victims with conflicting information.

Fraudsters, it said, rely not only on malware but also on direct communication, using empathy, urgency, or fear to manipulate emotions and build trust. Their aim is often to obtain banking or personal information, or to pressure victims into rash decisions.

The Council urged the public to verify identities, avoid sharing personal data such as account details or passwords, and be wary of sudden messages demanding immediate action. It also advised monitoring official alerts and staying updated on cybersecurity guidance.

The Cyber Pulse campaign, now in its second year, forms part of national efforts to strengthen digital safety, protect users from growing cyber risks, and build trust in the UAE’s digital ecosystem.

