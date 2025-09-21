Open Menu

UN High Seas Treaty Secures 60 Ratifications, Set To Enter Into Force In January 2026

Faizan Hashmi Published September 21, 2025 | 03:45 PM

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2025) A landmark UN treaty to safeguard marine biodiversity on the high seas has now met the required 60 ratifications for entry into force, clearing the way for it to take effect in January 2026.

Morocco and Sierra Leone joined the list of States ratifying on Friday, becoming the 60th and 61st parties to the pact.

The treaty, formally known as the Agreement under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biological Diversity of Areas beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ agreement), was adopted by UN Member States in June 2023 after nearly two decades of negotiations.

Secretary-General António Guterres welcomed the development, calling it a “historic achievement for the ocean and for multilateralism.”

“In two years, States have turned commitment into action – proving what is possible when nations unite for the common good,” he said in a statement.

“As we confront the triple planetary crisis of climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution, this agreement is a lifeline for the ocean and humanity.

The pact – also called the “High Seas Treaty” – covers two-thirds of the world’s ocean area that lies beyond national boundaries.

It establishes legally binding rules to conserve and sustainably use marine biodiversity, share benefits from marine genetic resources more fairly, create protected areas, and strengthen scientific cooperation and capacity building.

UN Environment Programme (UNEP) Executive Director Inger Andersen also hailed the milestone.

“Our ocean is the foundation of our very existence. Today we took an important step forward to save our ocean, and to save our future,” she said in a post on social media.

Once the High Seas Treaty enters into force on 17th January 2026, it will provide a global framework to help achieve international biodiversity targets, including the pledge to protect 30 percent of land and sea areas by 2030 under the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.

Guterres urged all remaining UN Member States to join the treaty without delay and called on partners to support its swift and full implementation.

