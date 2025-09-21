Open Menu

Emirati Students Share UAE Culture In Mandarin At Beijing Fair

Muhammad Irfan Published September 21, 2025 | 02:00 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2025) Emirati students studying in China have acted as cultural ambassadors, introducing visitors to their country's traditions and heritage at the “Al Bait Al Emarati” cultural fair held at the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall.

The students volunteered at the fair, engaging with the public in Mandarin to explain Emirati customs, arts and cuisine.

They also volunteered in organising the Great Wall Marathon of Huairou 2025 and the Zayed Charity Run.

The students said their participation reflected the values of the UAE’s founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and underscored their role as cultural ambassadors abroad.

Chinese participants praised the students' efforts, noting that the event showcased the UAE's role as a bridge for cultural communication.

