UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tourism 365 Launches Business Trip To Promote Abu Dhabi Among European Partners

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 04:30 PM

Tourism 365 launches business trip to promote Abu Dhabi among European partners

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2021) Tourism 365, part of Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC), is conducting a European business trip to highlight robust travel opportunities for European holidaymakers coming to Abu Dhabi.

The promotional tour will include countries such as Poland, Germany and the Czech Republic. The trip will focus on Tourism 365, showcasing how it supports in creating experiential travel opportunities for tourists coming to Abu Dhabi.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director of ADNEC, said, "Tourism 365 plays an integral role in showcasing Abu Dhabi as one of the middle East’s leading tourism destinations. Our relationship with European markets will enable the wider growth of the tourism sector in the UAE and wider region, which ADNEC consistently seeks to promote."

Roula Jouny, Executive Director of Tourism 365, commented, "Abu Dhabi is seeing an increased supply of travellers coming to visit its leading tourism attractions.

With so many tourists looking to make the most of a post pandemic world and experience all that Abu Dhabi has to offer, this trip cements Tourism 365’s reputation amongst some of Europe’s largest travel markets."

"Tourism 365 is integral in enabling innovation across the tourism sector, increasing the emirate’s attractiveness to international visitors, and showcasing all that Abu Dhabi has to offer to international tourists."

ADNEC Groups has a wide diversity of tourism offerings under its portfolio. Alongside Tourism 365, the Group has six hotels in its portfolio, which includes, Anantara Sir Bani Yas Island, Anantara Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort, Andaz Abu Dhabi Capital Gate, Aloft Abu Dhabi, Aloft ExCel London and DoubleTree By Hilton Excel London.

Related Topics

World Business Europe UAE Company Abu Dhabi Visit Germany London Bani Poland Czech Republic Middle East Market Post All

Recent Stories

Russian Tennis Star Medvedev Loses to Spain's Carr ..

8 minutes ago

'No favourites' in Afghanistan; Pakistan to suppor ..

8 minutes ago

Local assembling of EVs to be started this year: H ..

8 minutes ago

U19 training camp begins at National Stadium

8 minutes ago

Girl killed over marriage dispute in faisalabad

11 minutes ago

Russia's Security Service Exposed IS Cell in Siber ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.