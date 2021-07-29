Tourism 365 launches business trip to promote Abu Dhabi among European partners

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2021) Tourism 365, part of Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC), is conducting a European business trip to highlight robust travel opportunities for European holidaymakers coming to Abu Dhabi.

The promotional tour will include countries such as Poland, Germany and the Czech Republic. The trip will focus on Tourism 365, showcasing how it supports in creating experiential travel opportunities for tourists coming to Abu Dhabi.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director of ADNEC, said, "Tourism 365 plays an integral role in showcasing Abu Dhabi as one of the middle East’s leading tourism destinations. Our relationship with European markets will enable the wider growth of the tourism sector in the UAE and wider region, which ADNEC consistently seeks to promote."

Roula Jouny, Executive Director of Tourism 365, commented, "Abu Dhabi is seeing an increased supply of travellers coming to visit its leading tourism attractions.

With so many tourists looking to make the most of a post pandemic world and experience all that Abu Dhabi has to offer, this trip cements Tourism 365’s reputation amongst some of Europe’s largest travel markets."

"Tourism 365 is integral in enabling innovation across the tourism sector, increasing the emirate’s attractiveness to international visitors, and showcasing all that Abu Dhabi has to offer to international tourists."

ADNEC Groups has a wide diversity of tourism offerings under its portfolio. Alongside Tourism 365, the Group has six hotels in its portfolio, which includes, Anantara Sir Bani Yas Island, Anantara Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort, Andaz Abu Dhabi Capital Gate, Aloft Abu Dhabi, Aloft ExCel London and DoubleTree By Hilton Excel London.