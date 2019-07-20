UrduPoint.com
TRA Holds 'Government Leaders Programme' Workshop

The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, TRA, has held an introductory workshop for its employees on the UAE Government Leaders Programme, under supervision of the Prime Minister's Office in the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Future

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2019) The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, TRA, has held an introductory workshop for its employees on the UAE Government Leaders Programme, under supervision of the Prime Minister's Office in the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Future.

The programme aims to develop national cadres and their leadership skills through courses specifically designed to simulate the UAE experience.

During the workshop, participants listened to a detailed explanation of the programme, its objectives and stages, its aspirations to build capacity and promote national leadership competencies in various fields of work, and its goal to mobilise and enable Emirati potential in various categories to support the development process and promote the directions of the future government in preparing and qualifying leaders for the next stage.

Ahlam Al Feel, Director of TRA’s Corporate Communications Department, and a graduate of the ‘Executive Leadership’ category in the UAE Government Leaders Programme, said, "The programme reflects the keenness of our leadership to explore and qualify leadership competencies and encourage the same to adopt a culture of innovation to keep pace with the UAE government's drive to achieve leadership in various areas by Emiratis who are tasked with shaping the future so as to achieve sustainability, happiness and leadership."

During the workshop, Shaima Al Hafiti, a graduate of the UAE Government Leaders Programme, presented a detailed description of the program, its categories and stages through which participants learned about the four main courses that are contained in the programme, namely, the ‘Strategic Leadership’ programme for deputy ministers and director-generals; the ‘Executive Leadership’ programme for executive officers and directors; the ‘Future Leaders’ programme for section heads, team leaders and project managers; and finally the ‘UAE youth’ programme, which involves people between the ages of 21 and 35.

The workshop also reviewed the four stages charted by the programme to develop the leader starting from selection, to testing, to development, to post-graduation. Those wishing to participate in the programme can register through the 'QIYADAT-UAEGLP' platform.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, launched the UAE Government Leaders Programme in 2008 with the aim of strengthening the capabilities of national cadres to cope with future challenges and ensure continued influx of government leaders, thus rotating national cadres and potentials at all functional levels, as well as developing outstanding and promising leaders in the Federal and local governments and the private sector to ultimately engage them in supporting the development journey of the UAE.

