Tamannaah Bhatia Denies Rumors Of Past Relationships With Virat Kohli, Abdul Razzaq
,
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 04, 2025 | 01:03 PM
Actress addressed speculation for first time, terming stories completely baseless and often hurtful
MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 4th, 2025) Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia has broken her silence on long-standing rumors linking her to Indian cricket star Virat Kohli and former Pakistani all-rounder Abdul Razzaq.
Speaking in a recent interview, the actress addressed the speculation for the first time, terming the stories completely baseless and often hurtful.
The Indian media reported the rumors surrounding Virat Kohli began in 2010 after a photograph from a commercial shoot featuring the two went viral.
This led to widespread gossip about a possible relationship. Dismissing the claims, Tamannaah stated, “It felt really bad because I had only met him for a single day. After the shoot, there was never any conversation or meeting again.”
Another wave of speculation emerged in 2020, suggesting that Tamannaah had secretly married former Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq. These rumors stemmed from an old photograph showing them together at a jewelry store. Clarifying the context, Tamannaah said the image was taken at the inauguration of a jewelry store, which both she and Razzaq attended coincidentally.
Laughing off the rumors, the actress said, “The internet truly is a funny place. According to it, I’m already married to Abdul Razzaq! Sorry, sir – you already have children.”
Tamannaah expressed her frustration over how false narratives can gain traction so easily online.
“It’s strange when people create stories without any truth behind them. But there’s nothing you can do. Eventually, you realize people will think what they want, and you can't go around explaining yourself to everyone,” she said.
The actress emphasized the need for the public to distinguish between fact and fiction and urged media outlets to act more responsibly while reporting on celebrities’ personal lives.
