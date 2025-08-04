Open Menu

Tamannaah Bhatia Denies Rumors Of Past Relationships With Virat Kohli, Abdul Razzaq

,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 04, 2025 | 01:03 PM

Tamannaah Bhatia denies rumors of past relationships with Virat Kohli, Abdul Razzaq  

Actress addressed speculation for first time, terming stories completely baseless and often hurtful

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 4th, 2025) Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia has broken her silence on long-standing rumors linking her to Indian cricket star Virat Kohli and former Pakistani all-rounder Abdul Razzaq.

Speaking in a recent interview, the actress addressed the speculation for the first time, terming the stories completely baseless and often hurtful.

The Indian media reported the rumors surrounding Virat Kohli began in 2010 after a photograph from a commercial shoot featuring the two went viral.

This led to widespread gossip about a possible relationship. Dismissing the claims, Tamannaah stated, “It felt really bad because I had only met him for a single day. After the shoot, there was never any conversation or meeting again.”

Another wave of speculation emerged in 2020, suggesting that Tamannaah had secretly married former Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq. These rumors stemmed from an old photograph showing them together at a jewelry store. Clarifying the context, Tamannaah said the image was taken at the inauguration of a jewelry store, which both she and Razzaq attended coincidentally.

Laughing off the rumors, the actress said, “The internet truly is a funny place. According to it, I’m already married to Abdul Razzaq! Sorry, sir – you already have children.”

Tamannaah expressed her frustration over how false narratives can gain traction so easily online.

“It’s strange when people create stories without any truth behind them. But there’s nothing you can do. Eventually, you realize people will think what they want, and you can't go around explaining yourself to everyone,” she said.

The actress emphasized the need for the public to distinguish between fact and fiction and urged media outlets to act more responsibly while reporting on celebrities’ personal lives.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Internet Bollywood Married Jewelry Virat Kohli Abdul Razzaq Tamannaah Bhatia 2020 Media From

Recent Stories

Tamannaah Bhatia denies rumors of past relationshi ..

Tamannaah Bhatia denies rumors of past relationships with Virat Kohli, Abdul Raz ..

2 minutes ago
 Australia develops world-first foot and mouth vacc ..

Australia develops world-first foot and mouth vaccine to protect livestock

4 minutes ago
 Türkiye's inflation falls to 33.52% in July 2025

Türkiye's inflation falls to 33.52% in July 2025

5 minutes ago
 China's major internet firms log $133.3 billion in ..

China's major internet firms log $133.3 billion in revenues in H1

2 hours ago
 Pakistan win T20I series against West Indies with ..

Pakistan win T20I series against West Indies with 14-run victory in final match

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 August 2025

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 August 2025

4 hours ago
 Arab Parliament condemns Israeli ministers' stormi ..

Arab Parliament condemns Israeli ministers' storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque

11 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed sends message to Moha ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed sends message to Mohammed bin Rashid following Etih ..

12 hours ago
 UAE’s Commando Group crowned champions as Abu Dh ..

UAE’s Commando Group crowned champions as Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championsh ..

14 hours ago
 ISAM praises UAE President's decree-law establishi ..

ISAM praises UAE President's decree-law establishing National Anti-Narcotics Aut ..

15 hours ago
 SeaWorld Abu Dhabi enriches marine knowledge, ente ..

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi enriches marine knowledge, entertainment

16 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz