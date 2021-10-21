Turkey’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai marks new era of cooperation: Turkish Ambassador

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2021) Tugay Tuncer, Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to the UAE, has said that his country's participation in Expo 2020 Dubai signifies a new era of cooperation and a strengthening relationship with the UAE.

The event is an opportunity to showcase the robust and diversified Turkish economy that is based on many sectors including tourism, jewellery, technology and construction, he added.

Discussing the growing trade between the two countries, Tuncer said that Turkey's trade with the UAE stands at US$8.5 billion and the numbers are increasing.

"In the first six months of this year, we saw close to a 100 percent increase," he revealed, adding that Expo 2020 Dubai will contribute to this growth, especially with the further export of processed food, fruit and vegetables, and construction materials, which this region needs, and which Turkey has in abundance.

Expo 2020 Dubai is also expected to contribute to Turkey’s tourism sector, which is an important sector for the country, he went on to say.

Many people are earning their income from tourism in Turkey, whether they are guides, hotel employees, or working in food production or processing. "We welcomed approximately 30 million tourists annually before COVID-19, across coastal, cultural, health and winter tourism," he said.

Expo 2020 Dubai will contribute to Turkey’s vision of diversified tourism, including from the UAE and the Gulf region, which are the key visitation markets for this event.

"We will show that Turkey is ready and willing to accommodate more tourism during our participation," he added.

From his side, Mukerrem Aksoy, Commissioner General of Turkey at Expo 2020 Dubai, stressed the strength of the country’s food and agriculture sectors when the world is faced with food security issues. "Turkey produces organic foods and we are ready to supply the world with these foods," he said, adding that Turkey also has a strong car manufacturing sector, especially the electric cars.

Located in the Sustainability District, the Turkey Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai is held under the theme of 'Creating the Future from the Origin of Civilisations', which was designed to reflect the unique history of Anatolia, as well as to showcase the country’s nature and its sustainability goals.

Inspired by Göbeklitepe (Potbelly Hill), one of the first manifestations of human-made monumental architecture, the pavilion aims to offer a unique experience for visitors, highlighting Turkey’s perspective on the future. Visitors can explore products grown and processed in Turkey, as well as its prominent industries, service sectors, and robust investment environment.