UAE advancing towards more development: Saif bin Zayed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Dec, 2020) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, stated that the UAE is confidently moving forward towards the future, and after 49 years of success since it was established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the nation is advancing towards development and building, making it a beacon of security and stability and an oasis of coexistence, fraternity and wellbeing.

In his speech marking the UAE’s 49th National Day published in the Nation Shield magazine, Sheikh Saif said, "The UAE is accomplishing further achievements with confidence and determination, due to the wisdom and vision of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, supported by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

"

"Today, the UAE is approaching its golden jubilee, after a journey filled with glory and success. It is opening its doors to the world with generosity, giving and growth and is investing in its people," he added.

He also pointed out that the UAE is an oasis of comfort and tolerance for over 200 nationalities living in harmony in the country, where the values of equality, peace and human fraternity and the rule of law prevail.

Sheikh Saif extended his most sincere greetings to the UAE’s leadership, government and people on the occasion.