UAE Ambassador Meets With Turkmen Minister Of Environment And Agriculture

Wed 27th October 2021

ASHGABAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2021) Ahmed Al Hai Al Hamli, UAE Ambassador to Turkmenistan, has met with Allanur Altyev, Minister of Agriculture and Environment Protection of Turkmenistan.

At the meeting, they discussed a number of issues of mutual interest.

During the meeting, held at the ministry's headquarters, Al Hamli delivered a message from Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, to Altyev, to thank Turkmenistan for its support for the country’s offer to host the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention (UNFCCC) in Abu Dhabi in 2023.

They reviewed the bilateral relations between the UAE and Turkmenistan, and discussed a number of issues related to the agricultural, environment protection and food security fields, and ways to boost them for the benefit of the two friendly countries and peoples.

Altyev wished the UAE diplomat luck to discharge his mission to develop bilateral relations in various domains, wishing the UAE, government and people further development and prosperity.

Al Hamli expressed pride to represent the UAE in Turkmenistan and his desire to develop bilateral ties in all spheres which would contribute to supporting friendship bonds between the two countries.

