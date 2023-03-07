UrduPoint.com

UAE Ambassador Presents Credentials To Governor-General Of Tuvalu

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2023 | 01:00 PM

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Governor-General of Tuvalu

FUNAFUTI, Tuvalu, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Mar, 2023) Rashid Matar Al Qemzi presented his credentials to Rev. Tofiga Vaevalu Falani, Governor-General of Tuvalu, as the UAE Non-Resident Ambassador, during a ceremony held at the State House in the country's capital, Funafuti.

Al Qemzi conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and their wishes for further development and prosperity for Falani and the people of Tuvalu.

The Tuvalu Governor-General, in turn, conveyed his greetings to the UAE leaders and wished the UAE government and people to achieve further growth and prosperity.

Falani wished the ambassador success in performing his duties and enhancing the ties between the two countries. He also highlighted his country's readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his mission.

For his part, the ambassador expressed his pride in representing the UAE in Tuvalu and his keenness to continue developing bilateral relations in key fields.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed areas of cooperation between the UAE and Tuvalu and discussed means of developing them to achieve the aspirations of the two countries and peoples.

