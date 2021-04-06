UAE Ambassador to Israel arrives on inaugural Etihad flight to Tel Aviv

TEL AVIV, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2021) Mohamed Mahmoud Al Khaja, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the State of Israel, today arrived in Tel Aviv on the inaugural flight by Etihad Airways from Abu Dhabi.

The initiation of regular flight services between the UAE and Israel by Etihad Airways comes in the wake of the historic Abraham Accords. The Accords, which established relations between the UAE and Israel, have fostered bilateral economic, political, diplomatic, and cultural cooperation since their signing in September 2020.

Delivering remarks upon his arrival at Ben Gurion International Airport, Mohamed Al Khaja stated, "Since the signing of the Abraham Accords between Israel and the UAE, our two countries have worked together to embark upon a new and dynamic era of cooperation."

He added, "As our countries recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, we have much to look forward to in commercial, diplomatic, technological, health, and tourism exchanges.

"

"Having made history with the Abraham Accords, the UAE and Israel are prepared to build upon our shared achievements to usher in the next phase of cooperation," he continued.

Onboard Etihad’s inaugural flight to Tel Aviv was a diplomatic and economic delegation representing the UAE with the aim of developing bilateral cooperation and promoting tourism between the two countries. The flight also included Eitan Nae’eh, Israel’s Head of Mission to the UAE, and Tony Douglas, Etihad’s Group Chief Executive Officer of the Etihad Aviation Group.

Tony Douglas, Group Chief Executive Officer, said: "Launching our first commercial scheduled operation is not only an important milestone for Etihad but a significant moment for the UAE and Israel." He added, "We are proud to welcome such a high-profile delegation on board, proving the importance of this occasion, and we look forward to connecting Israel with Abu Dhabi, the UAE and onwards to destinations worldwide."