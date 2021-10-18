UrduPoint.com

UAE Announces 104 New COVID-19 Cases, 142 Recoveries, And No Deaths In Last 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 03:15 PM

UAE announces 104 new COVID-19 cases, 142 recoveries, and no deaths in last 24 hours

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it conducted 258,717 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement on Monday, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment. As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 104 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 738,690.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

The Ministry added that no COVID-19-related deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, with the death toll remained unchanged at 2,120.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 142 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 732,438.

Related Topics

UAE From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

New Back-to-School programme to inspire creativity ..

New Back-to-School programme to inspire creativity, reading in Abu Dhabi student ..

6 minutes ago
 Moon Commits South Korea to 40% Cut in Greenhouse ..

Moon Commits South Korea to 40% Cut in Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2030

6 minutes ago
 Courtiers like Maryam Aurangzeb didn't know alpha ..

Courtiers like Maryam Aurangzeb didn't know alphabet of economy: Gill

6 minutes ago
 HC Zahid Chaudhri stresses critical steps to count ..

HC Zahid Chaudhri stresses critical steps to counter Islamophobia

6 minutes ago
 Health Minister launches de-worming campaign in KP ..

Health Minister launches de-worming campaign in KP

6 minutes ago
 Harmony and unity among Muslims,Need of the hour

Harmony and unity among Muslims,Need of the hour

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.