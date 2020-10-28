UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Attains Position Of Vice President Of Arab Parliament

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 09:15 PM

UAE attains position of vice president of Arab Parliament

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2020) The UAE attained the position of vice president of the Arab Parliament, during an election held today at the procedural session of the parliament, which took place at the headquarters of the Secretariat-General of the Arab League in Egyptian capital Cairo.

Members of the Arab Parliament voted for Mohammed Ahmed Al Yamahi, Member of the Emirati Parliamentary Division at the Arab Parliament, to be one of the four vice presidents.

The session was attended by a Federal National Council, FNC, Parliamentary Division that included Naema Abdullah Al Sharhan, Second Deputy to the FNC Speaker and Chairperson of the Social, Educational, Cultural, Women and Youth Affairs Committee, Ahmed Bushehab Al Suwaidi, Member of the Economic and Financial Affairs Committee, and Shatha Saeed Al Naqbi, Member of the Legislative, Legal and Human Rights Affairs Committee at the Arab Parliament.

The country’s delegation also comprised Afraa Rashid Al Busti, Assistant Secretary-General for Parliamentary Communication.

In his statement to the Emirates news Agency, WAM, Al Yamahi expressed his happiness at gaining the trust of the Arab Parliament’s members, noting that the UAE is always present in high-level positions, supporting joint Arab action and reinforcing Arab solidarity.

He added that during his tenure as vice president, he will aim to achieve Arab solidarity and reinforce the key role of the Arab Parliament in advancing the Arab region and supporting its causes.

Related Topics

Election Parliament UAE Rashid Cairo Women Arab

Recent Stories

SFC receives President of Cruzeiro Club

5 minutes ago

Ruler of Sharjah opens Kalba Mall

20 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank reports Q3 net profit of ..

35 minutes ago

FO rejects Pakistan specific reference in India-US ..

43 seconds ago

Chief of Army Staff directs troops to remain vigil ..

44 seconds ago

Spain Detains 6 People Suspected of Funding Puigde ..

46 seconds ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.