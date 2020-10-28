UAE attains position of vice president of Arab Parliament

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2020) The UAE attained the position of vice president of the Arab Parliament, during an election held today at the procedural session of the parliament, which took place at the headquarters of the Secretariat-General of the Arab League in Egyptian capital Cairo.

Members of the Arab Parliament voted for Mohammed Ahmed Al Yamahi, Member of the Emirati Parliamentary Division at the Arab Parliament, to be one of the four vice presidents.

The session was attended by a Federal National Council, FNC, Parliamentary Division that included Naema Abdullah Al Sharhan, Second Deputy to the FNC Speaker and Chairperson of the Social, Educational, Cultural, Women and Youth Affairs Committee, Ahmed Bushehab Al Suwaidi, Member of the Economic and Financial Affairs Committee, and Shatha Saeed Al Naqbi, Member of the Legislative, Legal and Human Rights Affairs Committee at the Arab Parliament.

The country’s delegation also comprised Afraa Rashid Al Busti, Assistant Secretary-General for Parliamentary Communication.

In his statement to the Emirates news Agency, WAM, Al Yamahi expressed his happiness at gaining the trust of the Arab Parliament’s members, noting that the UAE is always present in high-level positions, supporting joint Arab action and reinforcing Arab solidarity.

He added that during his tenure as vice president, he will aim to achieve Arab solidarity and reinforce the key role of the Arab Parliament in advancing the Arab region and supporting its causes.