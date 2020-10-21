UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Cabinet Approves Amendments To Provisions Of Bankruptcy Law

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 11:00 PM

UAE Cabinet approves amendments to provisions of bankruptcy law

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2020) The UAE Cabinet, under the chairmanship of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has approved amendments to the provisions of the Federal Law by Decree No. (9) of 2016 on Bankruptcy as part of the government’s continuous efforts to develop the legal and legislative frameworks in the various sectors, particularly the economic sector, which is a fundamental pillar within the UAE strategy for the next fifty years.

The amendments stipulate the addition of new provisions to the law with regards to "emergency situations" that impinge on trade or investment, in order to enable individuals and businesses to overcome credit challenges in times of pandemics, natural and environmental disasters, wars, etc.

The amendments are aimed at ensuring fulfilment of obligations, and mitigating loss given default without prejudice to bankruptcy law, while enabling creditors to secure their rights.

The new amendments stipulate that the debtor shall be exempted from commencing procedures to declare bankruptcy. Should the debtor file an application that would be approved by the competent court, he may reach a settlement with creditors wherein he may request a grace period, or negotiate a debt settlement within a period of not more than 12 months.

According to amendments, the competent court, in case of approving the bankruptcy application, would not take any proceedings involving the debtors' funds that are needed to keep businesses running during the set period in case they defaulted on debt for emergency.

The new amendments give room to the possibility of getting new financing as per specific terms and conditions in order to secure the liquidity needed to recover businesses and enable them to survive challenges in time of emergencies.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Rashid May 2016 From Government Cabinet Court

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Statistics Centre hosts Virtual SCAD Par ..

43 seconds ago

Abdullah bin Zayed leads Emirati side to UAE-Turkm ..

31 minutes ago

Sharjah Film Platform to feature over 60 films

31 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai’ family calls for action to bett ..

46 minutes ago

ICI-Pakistan to expand Light Soda Ash facility

4 minutes ago

Preparations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) starts in ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.