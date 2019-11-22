UAE candidate for ICAO presidency unveils her strategy for the future

(@imziishan)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Nov, 2019) MONTREAL, 21st November 2019 (WAM) - Members of the International Civil Aviation Organization, ICAO, will meet on Monday to elect its new president from among three candidates, including Capt. Aysha Al Hameli, the first woman to represent the UAE in the Organisation's Council and the youngest of the three candidates.

If elected, Al Hameli will also become the first woman ever to head the ICAO Council. She is contesting the elections for the coveted post with an impressive record of accomplishments.

In a statement made to Emirates news Agency, WAM, Al Hameli pledged commitment to the principles of neutrality, adopted by the UN, and to work for the interest of all ICAO member states.

"I will work towards maintaining safe, secure and sustainable aviation system. The civil aviation is a key enabler to economic and social development," she added.

She also noted that the UAE's election for ICAO presidency would give a great boost to continuing innovation and best international practices in the safety and security of aviation and air navigation.

Outlining her vision and plans to serve the Montreal-based ICAO and its members states, Capt. Al Hameli said: "I will always try to play this bridging role among all members without exception and without bias. I will launch worldwide initiatives and campaigns to reinforce safety and security of civil aviation and I will deal in a serious and responsible manner with the climate change and environmental issues for all members states."

She also said that she embarks on the UAE's excellent relations and the trust the country enjoys internationally.

"The UAE plays a pioneering and effective role in the global civil aviation scene and works closely with the other nations to enhance the their aviation sectors through various programmes and initiatives."

Aysha Al Hameli has been the UAE’s Representative to the Council of ICAO since October 2009. She was elected First Vice-President of the ICAO Council and chaired several committees of the 36-member Council.