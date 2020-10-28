UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Condemns Terrorist Attack In Peshawar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 11:30 AM

UAE condemns terrorist attack in Peshawar

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2020) The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that took place on Tuesday in a religious school in the city of Peshawar, northern Pakistan, which claimed the lives of a number of innocent civilians, including children, and wounded others.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation emphasised that the UAE expressed its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilising security in contravention of religious and humanitarian values and principles.

The Ministry extended its heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of this heinous crime. It also wished a quick recovery to all the injured.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Attack Terrorist Peshawar Condemnation UAE Criminals All

Recent Stories

Turkmenistan and Afghanistan are committed to deve ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan records 14 more deaths, 825 new cases of ..

21 minutes ago

Karachi Arts Council presents solidarity with Kash ..

25 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Czech President on Indepe ..

50 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 28 October 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.