UAE Cybersecurity Council holds first meeting remotely

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2021) The UAE Cybersecurity Council held its first meeting virtually, following the approval of its establishment by the UAE Cabinet, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The meeting was chaired by Dr. Mohamed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government, and was attended by representatives of relevant Federal and local authorities.

Dr. Al Kuwaiti thanked President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for continuously supporting the efforts to strengthen cybersecurity across all key national sectors, through establishing a safe and advanced digital security system that will consolidate the UAE’s prominent overall global stature.

He also stressed that the vision of the UAE’s leadership aims to strengthen cybersecurity and reinforce the capacities of all sectors to respond to emergency attacks with effectiveness and professionalism.

He then pointed out that the UAE has an advanced digital infrastructure that enables various national sectors to achieve total digital transformation, supported by a safe environment capable of meeting the requirements of the preparations for the next fifty years, in line with the best international practices.

The establishment of the Council underscores the futuristic vision of the country’s leadership and its proactive approach to addressing the challenges caused by rapid digital technological development, Dr. Al Kuwaiti added.

He noted that the country is addressing these challenges through specialist entities capable of offering digital protection and creating an advanced infrastructure, to ensure continuity of business and provide regular services related to all economic, educational, health and social aspects of life.

During the meeting, the Council addressed several issues and discussed their efforts to draft, develop and update the National Cybersecurity Strategy and the national comprehensive response plan to attacks and threats and assessed its readiness.

They also reviewed the general framework for exchanging, sharing and governing cybersecurity-related information with other local and international authorities and sectors.

The Council also discussed its plans for the post-COVID-19 pandemic period amidst the significant technological developments taking place around the world, which require drafting ambitious strategies to ensure the sustainability of the digital future safely, to meet the requirements of the sustainable development process.

The council then discussed the use of advanced standards and mechanisms to deal with and contain emergencies and crises in a timely, efficient and flexible manner, and reviewed the latest developments to digital security and development plans.

It also assessed the general aftermath of electronic attacks and their potential impact, in light of the considerable interactions taking place on the internet.

The council is responsible for suggesting and drafting the necessary legislations and policies for strengthening cybersecurity across all target sectors in the country, as well as submitting them to the UAE Cabinet for approval and monitoring their implementation, in coordination with relevant authorities.