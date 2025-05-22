UAE delivers key address for Arab Health Ministers Council at World Health Assembly in Geneva

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2025) AbdulRahman Bin Mohamed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, delivered the unified statement of the Council of Arab Health Ministers before the 78th session of the World Health Assembly in Geneva. The minister led the UAE delegation to the Assembly, in the presence of Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and President of the Assembly, along with heads and members of delegations from member states.

The UAE’s participation in this meeting comes in line with the wise leadership’s directives to continue efforts aimed at strengthening the country’s pioneering role in the health sector regionally and globally. It also reaffirms the UAE’s commitment to supporting international efforts to enhance healthcare services worldwide and aligns with the UAE’s strategy for active participation in such international forums. This participation aims to stay abreast of the latest developments in global healthcare, share successful experiences, and contribute to advancing the health system both locally and internationally, supporting the UAE's efforts to build a sustainable healthcare system that meets societal needs and aligns with its vision for the next fifty years.

In his speech, the minister expressed gratitude and appreciation to the WHO for its efforts to improve public health and achieve sustainable development goals. He affirmed the Arab Health Ministers Council's support for global health cooperation and praised the role of WHO regional offices in assisting Arab countries in their pursuit of a better health future.

He addressed the health situations in Gaza, Sudan, Yemen, and the occupied Syrian Golan, emphasising the importance of intensified international efforts and global solidarity to tackle the health challenges facing these regions.

The minister highlighted the Council's commendation of the Jeddah Declaration issued at the 4th Ministerial Conference on Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) as well as the recommendations from the Arab Forum for the Development of the Pharmaceutical and Vaccine Industry, hosted by the Kingdom of Bahrain in May 2025.

He noted that the UAE has become a regional and global leader and a model in readiness, adaptability, rapid decision-making, and foresight.

Al Owais showcased the UAE’s experience in building a comprehensive and sustainable health system that aligns with the highest global standards, through the use of digital technologies and the development of forward-looking strategies in line with the UAE Centennial 2071 vision.

He explained that the UAE has given special attention to the health sector, developing a future roadmap to build a leading health system based on innovative solutions to challenges and enhanced sectoral capabilities and preparedness.

He confirmed the UAE's success in establishing an integrated healthcare system that meets top global standards and referred to the agreement between the UAE and WHO to establish a global logistics centre for emergency services. This comes in response to increasing demands for health emergency responses worldwide and reflects the UAE’s belief that health is a fundamental human right.

On the sidelines of the Assembly, Arab health ministers held a meeting attended by Al Owais to discuss several shared health concerns. The meeting stressed the importance of continued Arab coordination in the health sector, strengthening joint relations to improve healthcare system performance across countries, enhancing access to better health services, and employing emerging technologies to improve the health of Arab communities.