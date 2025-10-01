Open Menu

UAE Delivers New Aid Shipment To Afghanistan Earthquake Victims

Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2025 | 07:15 PM

KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2025) A new batch of humanitarian aid has arrived in Afghanistan as part of the UAE’s ongoing relief bridge launched to support those affected by the recent earthquake that struck the country’s eastern regions.

With this shipment, the total UAE aid delivered to the victims has exceeded 3,681 tonnes of food, shelter, and medical supplies.

The Joint Operations Command at the Ministry of Defence continues its intensive efforts to alleviate the suffering of those impacted by the disaster through the UAE’s air and sea relief bridge. At the same time, additional quantities of aid are being procured locally to ensure rapid delivery to beneficiaries.

Afghan officials and residents in the affected areas expressed their deep gratitude to the UAE, its leadership, and people for the unlimited humanitarian support, affirming that these initiatives reflect the strong ties between the two countries and embody the UAE’s steadfast humanitarian approach in assisting victims of natural disasters and crises worldwide.

They also extended appreciation to the UAE field teams for their tireless efforts in ensuring the swift delivery of humanitarian aid to those in need, at a pace that addresses their urgent and diverse requirements.

