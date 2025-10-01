UAE Delivers New Aid Shipment To Afghanistan Earthquake Victims
Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2025 | 07:15 PM
KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2025) A new batch of humanitarian aid has arrived in Afghanistan as part of the UAE’s ongoing relief bridge launched to support those affected by the recent earthquake that struck the country’s eastern regions.
With this shipment, the total UAE aid delivered to the victims has exceeded 3,681 tonnes of food, shelter, and medical supplies.
The Joint Operations Command at the Ministry of Defence continues its intensive efforts to alleviate the suffering of those impacted by the disaster through the UAE’s air and sea relief bridge. At the same time, additional quantities of aid are being procured locally to ensure rapid delivery to beneficiaries.
Afghan officials and residents in the affected areas expressed their deep gratitude to the UAE, its leadership, and people for the unlimited humanitarian support, affirming that these initiatives reflect the strong ties between the two countries and embody the UAE’s steadfast humanitarian approach in assisting victims of natural disasters and crises worldwide.
They also extended appreciation to the UAE field teams for their tireless efforts in ensuring the swift delivery of humanitarian aid to those in need, at a pace that addresses their urgent and diverse requirements.
Recent Stories
How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan
How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan
How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan
How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan
Phase-III of Himmat Card programme starts
How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan
PSX gains 146 points to close at 165,640
Sargodha University signs pact with Bargad to promote youth empowerment
MoHAP, WHO organise training programme to enhance elderly care capacities
Abu Dhabi Customs, US Customs and Border Protection explore enhanced cooperation
Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates 'Al Ain Masters 2025' badminton championship
Court rejects bail pleas of 6 accused in APP mega corruption case
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE delivers new aid shipment to Afghanistan earthquake victims1 minute ago
-
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegations from sports sector to review initiatives, development projects ..1 minute ago
-
UAE to participate in Asian Youth, Islamic Solidarity Games16 minutes ago
-
UAE participates in African Energy Week in South Africa16 minutes ago
-
Al Neyadi re-elected as Vice President of International Federation of Muaythai Associations16 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Judicial Council discusses 2026–2028 strategic plan31 minutes ago
-
UAE provides integrated care system to enhance quality of life for senior citizens46 minutes ago
-
UAE expresses solidarity with Philippines, conveys condolences over victims of earthquake1 hour ago
-
Ammar bin Humaid visits Ajman New Projects Centre1 hour ago
-
Second edition of Water Quality Forum 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi2 hours ago
-
Nature Guardians Majlis aligns government vision to integrate nature into core of national developme ..2 hours ago
-
Fujairah prepares to launch second edition of Fujairah Children's Book Fair2 hours ago