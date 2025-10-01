Sargodha University Signs Pact With Bargad To Promote Youth Empowerment
The University of Sargodha (UoS) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bargad Society of Human Resources Lahore, to jointly promote youth empowerment, leadership, volunteerism, research, innovation, and academic community linkages in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)
The agreement was signed by Prof. Dr. Ahmad Raza Bilal Director ORIC and Sabiha Shaheen, Executive Director Bargad, in presence of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Masood Sarwar Awan and representatives of both institutions.
Under the MoU, both institutions will collaborate on youth capacity building through training, mentorship and skills development, and will promote volunteerism and civic engagement via student-led campaigns and community projects. They will support entrepreneurship and innovation through programs on start-ups, incubation and mentorship, and will organize sessions, workshops and joint research on AI and digitalization.
The partnership will also focus on climate change and sustainability, peace and social cohesion, as well as research, policy advocacy, and strengthening linkages among students, academia, civil society, government and the private sector to expand career pathways and civic opportunities.
Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas lauded the initiative, stating that such collaborations will provide students with meaningful opportunities to develop leadership skills, engage with society, and contribute to sustainable national development.
Prof. Dr. Ahmad Raza Bilal highlighted that the partnership will enable both institutions to create practical learning opportunities, foster innovation, and strengthen the role of youth in driving social and economic progress.
The ceremony was also attended by Prof. Dr. Amir Ali Dean Faculty of Sciences, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ilyas Dean Faculty of IT, Prof. Dr. Usman Minhas Dean Faculty of Pharmacy, Director Implementation and Controller of Examinations Dr. Rehana Ilyas and Masooma Zahara Career Development Officer.
