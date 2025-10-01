PSX gains 146 points to close at 165,640

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Wednesday, as the benchmark KSE-100 index gained 146.75 points, showing a positive change of 0.09 percent, and closed at 165,640.34 points against 165,493.59 points on the previous trading day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Wednesday, as the benchmark KSE-100 index gained 146.75 points, showing a positive change of 0.09 percent, and closed at 165,640.34 points against 165,493.59 points on the previous trading day.

A total of 1,639,021,153 shares were traded during the day compared to 1,349,798,022 shares the previous day, whereas the share value stood at Rs 69.66 billion against Rs 76.77 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 486 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, out of which 173 recorded gains, 287 sustained losses, whereas 26 remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were K-Electric Ltd. with 299,631,391 shares at Rs 7.34 per share, Bank of Punjab with 191,997,025 shares at Rs 29.80 per share, and Pak Elektron with 132,355,135 shares at Rs 59.31 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 445.

00 per share, closing at Rs 31,265.00, followed by Supernet Technologies Limited which rose by Rs 135.85 to close at Rs 1,494.33.

On the other hand, PIA Holding Company LimitedB recorded a maximum decrease of Rs 384.99 per share to close at Rs 25,600.00, followed by Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited which declined by Rs 273.71 to close at Rs 10,009.96.

In the futures market, a total of 312 companies transacted shares, out of which 108 recorded gains, 200 sustained losses and 4 remained unchanged.

A volume of 287,037,000 shares was traded with a value of Rs 13.80 billion. Bank of Punjab (BOP-OCTB) remained the most active with 43,631,000 shares at Rs 30.14 per share.

Sazgar Engineering Works Limited (SAZEW-NOVB) registered the highest gain of Rs 75.08 to close at Rs 1,928.35, while Pakistan Oilfields Limited (POL-OCTB) recorded the maximum decrease of Rs 16.08 to close at Rs 680.00.