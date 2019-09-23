UrduPoint.com
UAE, Egypt Boost Defence Ties

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 04:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2019) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, on Monday received Dr. Mohamed Saeed Al-Assar, Egypt's Minister of State for Military Production, and his accompanying delegation, and explored ways of enhancing cooperation to achieve common interests.

At the meeting, which was held at the ministry's premises in Abu Dhabi, the two sides discussed means of enhancing defence ties as part of the two countries' endeavour to develop them to wider horizons.

They also exchanged views on regional and international developments in addition to a number of issues of common concern.

The meeting was attended by Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces; Matar Salim Ali Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the UAE Ministry of Defence; Sharif Badawi, Egyptian Ambassador to the UAE; as well as a number of senior officers and officials in the Ministry of Defence.

