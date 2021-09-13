UAE, Estonia discuss cooperation in industry, biotechnology

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2021) Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences, and Andres Sutt, Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology of Estonia, discussed the cooperation between the UAE and Estonia in industry, smart cities and biotechnology.

During the meeting, Al Amiri highlighted the UAE’s experience in advancing research and development to meet the needs of the industrial sector and encouraging the adoption of advanced technologies. He noted the launch of the national industry and advanced technology strategy, entitled, "300 billion Project," and its importance to create an investment-attractive business environment, supporting national industries and boosting their competitiveness, encouraging innovation and adopting advanced technologies in the industrial sector and other vital sectors.

She also lauded the close bilateral relations between the UAE and Estonia and their keenness to cooperate in areas of mutual concern, most notably advanced technology, research and development and future industries.

Both sides then discussed topics related to hydrogen, biotechnology, space, cybersecurity and vaccine development, and ways of promoting the use of the tools of the Fourth Industrial Revolution in the industrial sector.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed Al Qassim, Director of the Technology Adoption and Development Administration at the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Dr. Abdullah Ghazi Al Muhairi, Director of Corporations and Investment Administration at the Ministry, while the Estonian delegation was represented by Jan Reinhold, Estonian Ambassador to the UAE; Brigitte Lau, Ambassador-at-Large for Education; Ano Vasek, Adviser at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications; Risto Kaljurand, Adviser to the Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology, and Ude Les Pino, Deputy Head of Mission at the Estonian Embassy.