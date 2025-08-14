Open Menu

UAE Expresses Solidarity With India, Offers Condolences Over Flood Victims

Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2025 | 11:00 PM

UAE expresses solidarity with India, offers condolences over flood victims

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2025) The United Arab Emirates has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Republic of India over the victims of floods caused by heavy rainfall, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of dozens of people, with hundreds reported missing, and significant damage.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of the Republic of India, along with its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

