Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, Punjab Housing Minister Bilal Yasin, Auqaf Secy Inaugurate Mehfil-e-Samaa
Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2025 | 10:35 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, Punjab Housing Minister Bilal Yasin and Punjab Auqaf Secretary Dr Tahir Raza Bukhari on Thursday inaugurated 'Mehfil-e-Samaa' on second day of annual Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA).
While addressing the inaugural ceremony, provincial ministers and Secretary Auqaf said, "Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) is a symbol of tolerance, and his teachings provide a framework for building a welfare society."
"Pakistan is the fruit of the efforts of Sufis", they added.
They further highlighted that how Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh’s (RA) efforts illuminated the light of islam in the region, spreading its radiance across the subcontinent. They noted that this spiritual legacy eventually led to the creation of Pakistan, a divine gift whose foundation was laid a thousand years ago by Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA).
They also emphasized that adopting the Sufi way of life is essential for creating a welfare society and combating extremism through their teachings.
Renowned Qawwals from all over the country performed at the event, showcasing the rich tradition of 'Samaa'. The spiritual atmosphere captivated attendees.
During the event, the Provincial Minister of Finance, the Provincial Minister of Housing, and the Auqaf Secretary were ceremonially honored with traditional turbans by members of the 'Samaa Committee.'
The event concluded with a heartfelt Dua led by the Khateeb of Data Darbar, Mufti Muhammad Ramzan Sialvi. Renowned scholars, Sufi leaders, reciters, Naat Khawans and Qawwals from all over the country are participating in the Urs and making it a spiritually enriching experience for all attendees.
