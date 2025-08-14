Pakistan’s voice resonates globally, foreign investors eye new opportunities: Minister Qaiser Sheikh

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD/CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for board of Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh has said that Pakistan’s voice is now being heard across the globe as the country is moving steadily on a positive trajectory that has strengthened its image internationally.

Speaking to the media during an Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq ceremony at his Dera in Chiniot, he said that the nation is celebrating Independence Day with great zeal, unity and national spirit while the recent victory in the Marka-e-Haq has doubled the joy of this national occasion.

He said that Pakistan is advancing rapidly on the road to progress and prosperity by earning recognition not only from its citizens but also from the international community.

He expressed satisfaction that Pakistan’s name is now mentioned positively in every corner of the world. He said that the people across the country are celebrating Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq in their own ways and contributing to national development.

He highlighted Pakistan’s growing global standing and said that the national economic outlook has recently been upgraded by a leading international rating agency, following earlier upgrades by two other major global firms. The investor’s confidence has surged with all three of the world’s largest rating agencies recognizing improvements in Pakistan’s economic and trade performance, he added.

He noted that pakistan stock exchange has shown remarkable growth, climbing from 40,000 points two years ago to nearly 150,000 points today which is a clear indicator of strong market sentiment.

He underscored the benefits of recent trade policies, revealing that the United States has granted Pakistan a preferential tariff rate of 19 percent, compared to India’s 50 percent and South Africa’s 30 percent.

This advantage would give Pakistani exports a competitive edge in global markets and boost domestic industries, he added.

He said that during visits to South Africa and other countries, he invited foreign investors to establish industries in Pakistan, enabling exports to the U.S. and other markets at reduced tariff rates. This strategy would yield substantial economic benefits, he added.

The minister further revealed that the government is developing a modern industrial hub in Chiniot which would serve as a future center for national exports. This initiative is designed to provide a conducive environment for both local and international investors to set up manufacturing facilities, he added.

He said that the government is prioritizing youth education and skill development to produce a highly skilled workforce capable of contributing effectively both at home and abroad.

In line with this vision, more employment opportunities are being created and vocational training programs are equipping young people with modern expertise, he added.

He compared Pakistan’s strategic geographic position with South Africa’s role as a gateway to the African continent and said that Pakistan serves as a gateway to Central Asia which is making it an attractive destination for global investors.

He said that the government is striving hard to disseminate fruits of economic growth and investment to the common people by reducing poverty, creating jobs and expanding educational access so that Pakistan can continue to strengthen its identity as a prosperous, stable and progressive nation.

Earlier, the minister also distributed free petrol of five liters each among more than 10,000 motorcyclists and rickshaw drivers as a remarkable gesture of public service on the occasion of Independence Day.