GCC General Secretariat Participates In UAE AI Camp
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2025 | 08:45 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2025) The National Programme for Artificial Intelligence and the National Programme for Coders, in collaboration with the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), organised two dedicated workshops as part of the UAE Artificial Intelligence Camp 2025. The workshops aimed to empower participants and enhance their capabilities in the fields of artificial intelligence and future sciences.
The sessions focused on deepening participants’ understanding of the dimensions and horizons of AI technologies, and on strengthening the readiness of governments, entities, and institutions for the era of AI agents.
Dr. Abdulrahman Al Mahmoud, Director at the Office of Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, affirmed that the UAE Artificial Intelligence Camp serves as an inspiring model for international and regional cooperation, aimed at enhancing youth capabilities and skills, and channelling their energy toward innovation and digital creativity.
He noted that the participation of the General Secretariat of the GCC in the camp comes within the framework of supporting joint Gulf cooperation in the fields of digital transformation and artificial intelligence. Regional collaboration, he added, is a cornerstone for strengthening technological readiness and unifying efforts toward a sustainable digital future that keeps pace with rapid developments and fulfills the aspirations of societies.
The two workshops aimed to enhance participants’ capabilities by providing best practices in identifying and evaluating AI use cases, understanding the factors that make AI implementation a success story, and equipping them with practical models, and global examples that can be applied to provide optimal recommendations for various entities.
The workshops addressed several key topics, most notably: the role of AI agents; practical, government-related use cases; understanding the nature of AI agents; learning how they operate; assessing the feasibility of replacing or supporting human-like roles with AI agents; and envisioning how AI agents function in practice.
Since its launch, the UAE Artificial Intelligence Camp has witnessed strong engagement and broad participation from all segments of society, attracting more than 34,000 participants from various educational levels and academic backgrounds to its diverse activities, training workshops, and discussion sessions.
These initiatives aimed to develop participants’ skills using the latest technological solutions and innovations, covering seven main themes: the future of artificial intelligence; data science and machine learning; smart applications in education, healthcare, and the financial sector; web and robotics development; AI governance and ethics; cybersecurity; and virtual and augmented reality.
