Two World Title Fights Headline PFL’s Return To Dubai On October 3
Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2025 | 09:15 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2025) DUBAI, 14th August, 2025 (WAM) – The Professional Fighters League (PFL) today announced a massive championship double-header for its return to the UAE, as two PFL World Title bouts will headline PFL Champions Series: Road to Dubai - The Rematch on Friday, October 3, live from Coca-Cola Arena.
The biggest rematch in PFL history takes centre stage in Dubai, as Dagestan’s undefeated Usman Nurmagomedov (19‑0, 1 NC) and Ireland’s Paul Hughes (14‑2) battle for the PFL Lightweight World Title in the main event.
In the co-main event, former Bellator Light Heavyweight Champion Corey Anderson (19-6) will face 2024 PFL Light Heavyweight Tournament Champion Dovlet Yagshimuradov (25-7-1) for the PFL Light Heavyweight World Title.
In addition, three early card bouts have been confirmed, including a Heavyweight clash between former Iranian National Team wrestler Pouya Rahmani (4-0) and former Tunisian Olympic wrestler Slim Trabelsi (8-0), with both fighters looking to preserve their undefeated records.
Recent Stories
Two world title fights headline PFL’s return to Dubai on October 3
GCC General Secretariat participates in UAE AI Camp
ADNOC listed companies harness AI to accelerate growth, deliver long-term value
Independence Day celebrated with national zeal and fervour in Kalat
Flag hoisting ceremony marks Independence Day at Police Lines Headquarters
Nation must renew pledge of loyalty to Pakistan, says CM Maryam on Independence ..
UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of 168 captives between Russia a ..
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 delivers medicines, medical supplies to support Ga ..
Stable and strong Pakistan is the only hope of Kashmiris; Azad Jammu and Kashmir ..
Consulate General Dubai marks Pakistan's 79th Independence Day
Embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi celebrates Independence Day
ADNOC L&S JV receives first Very Large Ethane Carrier in major fleet expansion
More Stories From Middle East
-
Two world title fights headline PFL’s return to Dubai on October 35 minutes ago
-
GCC General Secretariat participates in UAE AI Camp35 minutes ago
-
ADNOC listed companies harness AI to accelerate growth, deliver long-term value50 minutes ago
-
UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of 168 captives between Russia and Ukraine1 hour ago
-
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 delivers medicines, medical supplies to support Gaza’s health sector2 hours ago
-
ADNOC L&S JV receives first Very Large Ethane Carrier in major fleet expansion3 hours ago
-
AED7.5 billion in real estate transactions in Sharjah in July3 hours ago
-
EGA to deliver first-ever CelestiAL-R billets to leading Japanese manufacturer Sankyo Tateyama3 hours ago
-
Dubai Youth Council teams up with KHDA Youth Council to host ‘Dubai Youth Lab’3 hours ago
-
31st Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival attracts more than 3,000 players representing 82 countri ..3 hours ago
-
UAE Rescue Team continues forest firefighting operations in Albania3 hours ago
-
China's data industry more than doubles in market size during 2021-2025 period3 hours ago