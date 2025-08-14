Open Menu

Two World Title Fights Headline PFL’s Return To Dubai On October 3

Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2025 | 09:15 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2025) DUBAI, 14th August, 2025 (WAM) – The Professional Fighters League (PFL) today announced a massive championship double-header for its return to the UAE, as two PFL World Title bouts will headline PFL Champions Series: Road to Dubai - The Rematch on Friday, October 3, live from Coca-Cola Arena.

The biggest rematch in PFL history takes centre stage in Dubai, as Dagestan’s undefeated Usman Nurmagomedov (19‑0, 1 NC) and Ireland’s Paul Hughes (14‑2) battle for the PFL Lightweight World Title in the main event.

In the co-main event, former Bellator Light Heavyweight Champion Corey Anderson (19-6) will face 2024 PFL Light Heavyweight Tournament Champion Dovlet Yagshimuradov (25-7-1) for the PFL Light Heavyweight World Title.

In addition, three early card bouts have been confirmed, including a Heavyweight clash between former Iranian National Team wrestler Pouya Rahmani (4-0) and former Tunisian Olympic wrestler Slim Trabelsi (8-0), with both fighters looking to preserve their undefeated records.

