Mirpurkhas Celebrates 79th Independence Day With Patriotic Zeal
Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2025 | 10:31 PM
Mirpurkhas marked Pakistan's 79th Independence Day with great enthusiasm and patriotism
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Mirpurkhas marked Pakistan's 79th Independence Day with great enthusiasm and patriotism.
During the ceremony, SSP Dr. Sumair Noor Channa emphasized the significance of the day, highlighting the immense sacrifices made by the nation's elders to secure independence. He urged citizens to stand united with the armed forces to ensure the country's security, development, and protection.
The ceremony, organized by the Central Peace and Religious Harmony Organization of Pakistan on Thursday , featured thought-provoking speeches and vibrant performances.
In his address, Chairman Mushtaq Ashraf Murtazvi underscored the importance of national unity, stating that the nation's future depends on its youth.
He also encouraged young people to work diligently towards the country's progress and prosperity, emphasizing their crucial role in shaping Pakistan's future.
On this occasion, students from various schools showcased their talents through captivating tableaus, speeches, and national songs. The event was attended by prominent officials, including Parvez Memon, Abdul Sattar Khokhar, Hussain Khaskheli, Maulana Syed Zia Haider Naqvi, and TEO Female Razia Begum.
