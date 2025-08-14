Open Menu

Mirpurkhas Celebrates 79th Independence Day With Patriotic Zeal

Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2025 | 10:31 PM

Mirpurkhas celebrates 79th Independence Day with patriotic zeal

Mirpurkhas marked Pakistan's 79th Independence Day with great enthusiasm and patriotism

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Mirpurkhas marked Pakistan's 79th Independence Day with great enthusiasm and patriotism.

During the ceremony, SSP Dr. Sumair Noor Channa emphasized the significance of the day, highlighting the immense sacrifices made by the nation's elders to secure independence. He urged citizens to stand united with the armed forces to ensure the country's security, development, and protection.

The ceremony, organized by the Central Peace and Religious Harmony Organization of Pakistan on Thursday , featured thought-provoking speeches and vibrant performances.

In his address, Chairman Mushtaq Ashraf Murtazvi underscored the importance of national unity, stating that the nation's future depends on its youth.

He also encouraged young people to work diligently towards the country's progress and prosperity, emphasizing their crucial role in shaping Pakistan's future.

On this occasion, students from various schools showcased their talents through captivating tableaus, speeches, and national songs. The event was attended by prominent officials, including Parvez Memon, Abdul Sattar Khokhar, Hussain Khaskheli, Maulana Syed Zia Haider Naqvi, and TEO Female Razia Begum.

APP/hms/378

Recent Stories

ADIHEX expands its falcon auction to eight days

ADIHEX expands its falcon auction to eight days

20 minutes ago
 Saudi envoy extends heartfelt Independence Day gre ..

Saudi envoy extends heartfelt Independence Day greetings to Pakistan

4 minutes ago
 Mirpurkhas celebrates 79th Independence Day with p ..

Mirpurkhas celebrates 79th Independence Day with patriotic zeal

4 minutes ago
 78th anniversary of Independence of Pakistan celeb ..

78th anniversary of Independence of Pakistan celebrated in New Delhi

4 minutes ago
 Flag hoisting ceremony held at SNGPL Head Office

Flag hoisting ceremony held at SNGPL Head Office

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s voice resonates globally, foreign inv ..

Pakistan’s voice resonates globally, foreign investors eye new opportunities: ..

4 minutes ago
Two world title fights headline PFL’s return to ..

Two world title fights headline PFL’s return to Dubai on October 3

1 hour ago
 GCC General Secretariat participates in UAE AI Cam ..

GCC General Secretariat participates in UAE AI Camp

2 hours ago
 President confers civil, military awards to recogn ..

President confers civil, military awards to recognize contributions during Marka ..

9 minutes ago
 ADNOC listed companies harness AI to accelerate gr ..

ADNOC listed companies harness AI to accelerate growth, deliver long-term value

2 hours ago
 Independence Day celebrated with national zeal an ..

Independence Day celebrated with national zeal and fervour in Kalat

2 hours ago
 Flag hoisting ceremony marks Independence Day at P ..

Flag hoisting ceremony marks Independence Day at Police Lines Headquarters

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan