Egyptian Envoy Greets Entire Nations, Leadership On “79th Independence Day”
Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2025 | 10:35 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to Pakistan, Dr. Ihab Abdel Hamid on Thursday greeted the entire nation and leadership on “79th Independence Day of Pakistan.”
In his message on the “79th Independence Day of Pakistan.
”’ he said that may this auspicious day bring peace, prosperity, and unity to Pakistan and the entire Muslim world.
The Ambassador said that on the "79th Independence Day of Pakistan, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the leadership, government, and people of Pakistan.”
The envoy wished that “May your beloved country, Pakistan continue to prosper in peace, unity, and progress.”
