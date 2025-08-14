Open Menu

Egyptian Envoy Greets Entire Nations, Leadership On “79th Independence Day”

Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2025 | 10:35 PM

Egyptian envoy greets entire nations, leadership on “79th Independence Day”

Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to Pakistan, Dr. Ihab Abdel Hamid on Thursday greeted the entire nation and leadership on “79th Independence Day of Pakistan”

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to Pakistan, Dr. Ihab Abdel Hamid on Thursday greeted the entire nation and leadership on “79th Independence Day of Pakistan.”

In his message on the “79th Independence Day of Pakistan.

”’ he said that may this auspicious day bring peace, prosperity, and unity to Pakistan and the entire Muslim world.

The Ambassador said that on the "79th Independence Day of Pakistan, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the leadership, government, and people of Pakistan.”

The envoy wished that “May your beloved country, Pakistan continue to prosper in peace, unity, and progress.”

Recent Stories

ADIHEX expands its falcon auction to eight days

ADIHEX expands its falcon auction to eight days

22 minutes ago
 Saudi envoy extends heartfelt Independence Day gre ..

Saudi envoy extends heartfelt Independence Day greetings to Pakistan

5 minutes ago
 Mirpurkhas celebrates 79th Independence Day with p ..

Mirpurkhas celebrates 79th Independence Day with patriotic zeal

5 minutes ago
 78th anniversary of Independence of Pakistan celeb ..

78th anniversary of Independence of Pakistan celebrated in New Delhi

5 minutes ago
 Flag hoisting ceremony held at SNGPL Head Office

Flag hoisting ceremony held at SNGPL Head Office

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s voice resonates globally, foreign inv ..

Pakistan’s voice resonates globally, foreign investors eye new opportunities: ..

5 minutes ago
Two world title fights headline PFL’s return to ..

Two world title fights headline PFL’s return to Dubai on October 3

1 hour ago
 GCC General Secretariat participates in UAE AI Cam ..

GCC General Secretariat participates in UAE AI Camp

2 hours ago
 Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, P ..

Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, Punjab Housing Minister Bilal Y ..

1 minute ago
 Egyptian envoy greets entire nations, leadership o ..

Egyptian envoy greets entire nations, leadership on “79th Independence Day”

1 minute ago
 Noor-ul-Amin Mengal awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz

Noor-ul-Amin Mengal awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz

1 minute ago
 Colorful opening of 2nd Balochistan Games 2025 kic ..

Colorful opening of 2nd Balochistan Games 2025 kicks off in Quetta

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan