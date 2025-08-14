Open Menu

Flag Hoisting Ceremony Held At SNGPL Head Office

Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2025 | 10:31 PM

Flag hoisting ceremony held at SNGPL Head Office

In celebration of Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day, a flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Head Office of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) In celebration of Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day, a flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Head Office of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), here on Thursday.

The ceremony was graced by SNGPL Managing Director Amer Tufail, as the chief guest.

In his address, the Managing Director paid tribute to the visionary leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal in securing Pakistan’s independence.

He also lauded the heroic sacrifices and victories of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

Tufail urged employees to work with unity and dedication for the progress of the country and the company. Later, the Managing Director hoisted the national flag and planted a sapling to mark the occasion.

Senior management and employees of the company also attended the ceremony in large numbers.

Recent Stories

ADIHEX expands its falcon auction to eight days

ADIHEX expands its falcon auction to eight days

20 minutes ago
 Saudi envoy extends heartfelt Independence Day gre ..

Saudi envoy extends heartfelt Independence Day greetings to Pakistan

4 minutes ago
 Mirpurkhas celebrates 79th Independence Day with p ..

Mirpurkhas celebrates 79th Independence Day with patriotic zeal

4 minutes ago
 78th anniversary of Independence of Pakistan celeb ..

78th anniversary of Independence of Pakistan celebrated in New Delhi

4 minutes ago
 Flag hoisting ceremony held at SNGPL Head Office

Flag hoisting ceremony held at SNGPL Head Office

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s voice resonates globally, foreign inv ..

Pakistan’s voice resonates globally, foreign investors eye new opportunities: ..

4 minutes ago
Two world title fights headline PFL’s return to ..

Two world title fights headline PFL’s return to Dubai on October 3

1 hour ago
 GCC General Secretariat participates in UAE AI Cam ..

GCC General Secretariat participates in UAE AI Camp

2 hours ago
 President confers civil, military awards to recogn ..

President confers civil, military awards to recognize contributions during Marka ..

9 minutes ago
 ADNOC listed companies harness AI to accelerate gr ..

ADNOC listed companies harness AI to accelerate growth, deliver long-term value

2 hours ago
 Independence Day celebrated with national zeal an ..

Independence Day celebrated with national zeal and fervour in Kalat

2 hours ago
 Flag hoisting ceremony marks Independence Day at P ..

Flag hoisting ceremony marks Independence Day at Police Lines Headquarters

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan