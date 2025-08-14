Flag Hoisting Ceremony Held At SNGPL Head Office
Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2025 | 10:31 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) In celebration of Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day, a flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Head Office of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), here on Thursday.
The ceremony was graced by SNGPL Managing Director Amer Tufail, as the chief guest.
In his address, the Managing Director paid tribute to the visionary leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal in securing Pakistan’s independence.
He also lauded the heroic sacrifices and victories of the Pakistan Armed Forces.
Tufail urged employees to work with unity and dedication for the progress of the country and the company. Later, the Managing Director hoisted the national flag and planted a sapling to mark the occasion.
Senior management and employees of the company also attended the ceremony in large numbers.
